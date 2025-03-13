Apricot flowers bloom at Korea's Tongdo Temple — in pictures
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 16:34
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers began to bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on Wednesday, signaling the arrival of spring at one of Korea's most revered Buddhist sites.
The blossoms quickly drew the attention of visitors and photographers alike, offering a serene backdrop against the temple's ancient architecture.
The Korea JoongAng Daily has curated this photo gallery of the apricot flowers as they arrive at the temple.
People gather around the apricot flowers at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Visitors take photos of the apricot flowers at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Visitors and photographers take shots of the apricot flowers at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
A visitor takes a phone call in front of the apricot flowers at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
Apricot flowers bloom at Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang on March 12. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)