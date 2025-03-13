Confusion over calculating detention periods needs to be resolved (KOR)

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office's decision on Tuesday to instruct local prosecutors to calculate detention periods in "days" rather than "hours" has added to the confusion following the court's decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention. Before this, the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 25, presided over by Judge Ji Gui-yeon, ruled that the period excluded from the detention calculation should be measured in hours, not days, and found that the prosecution had exceeded the detention period by more than nine hours when indicting President Yoon. The court also noted that the insurrection investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) raised questions and that clarity in procedures and legality of the investigation process was desirable.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the prosecution can contest the court's decision to cancel detention through an immediate appeal. However, the prosecution decided to forgo the immediate appeal, citing a precedent from the Constitutional Court that deemed such appeals unconstitutional when used to nullify bail or the suspension of detention. This led to President Yoon's release after 52 days in custody, sparking debates about whether this standard could be applied to other suspects.This might have been understandable if the prosecution respected the court's judgment and planned to calculate detention periods conservatively. However, instructing local prosecutors to calculate detention periods in days as before contradicts the decision to forgo the immediate appeal. If the president's detention period is calculated in hours while ordinary suspects' periods are calculated in days, it raises questions about the fairness of the prosecution's guidelines. Would the prosecution have made the same decision if the suspect were not the president? The decision to forgo the immediate appeal also raises doubts about whether it was the best course of action. Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung stated on Monday that the immediate appeal had potential constitutional issues, and he decided accordingly. However, he disagreed with the court's calculation of the detention period and instructed prosecutors to contest this in the main trial. Yet, contesting this issue in the main trial does not fundamentally resolve the problem.During the emergency inquiry at the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Cheon Dae-yeop, director of the Court Administration Office and Supreme Court justice, responded to lawmakers' questions, stating that the court seemed to have taken the strictest stance among the theories on calculating detention periods, and that higher courts' judgments would be needed. While it is generally accepted that ordinary appeals cannot be made in cases where immediate appeals are possible, there is an interpretation that they might be possible if immediate appeals are deemed unconstitutional. The court's questioning of the CIO's authority to investigate treason also becomes a significant variable in the insurrection trial. Therefore, it is desirable to seek higher courts' judgments. The prosecution should avoid causing controversy with inconsistent instructions and find ways to resolve procedural confusion promptly.윤석열 대통령에 대한 법원의 구속취소 결정에 즉시항고를 포기한 대검찰청이 지난 11일 일선 검찰청에 “구속기간은 ‘시간’이 아닌 종전처럼 ‘날’로 계산하라”는 지시를 내려 혼란이 가중되고 있다. 이에 앞서 윤 대통령 담당 재판부인 서울중앙지법 형사합의25부는 “구속기간을 산정할 때 제외하는 영장실질심사 기간은 날이 아닌 시간으로 해야 한다”며 “검찰이 구속기한을 9시간 이상 넘겨 윤 대통령을 기소했다”고 판단했다. 재판부는 “고위공직자범죄수사처의 내란죄 수사에 의문이 있는데 대법원의 해석과 판단이 없다”며 “절차의 명확성을 기하고 수사 과정의 적법성에 관한 의문의 여지를 해소하는 것이 바람직하다”고도 밝혔다.형사소송법상 법원이 구속취소를 결정하면 검찰은 즉시항고를 통해 다툴 수 있다. 하지만 검찰은 법원의 보석 허가나 구속집행정지 결정에 이를 무력화하는 즉시항고는 위헌이라는 선례가 있다며 즉시항고를 포기했다. 이에 윤 대통령이 석방되자 이런 기준이 다른 피의자에게도 적용될 수 있느냐를 두고 형평성 논란이 일었다. 검찰이 재판부의 판단을 존중해 앞으로 구속기간을 최대한 보수적으로 산정하겠다면 모르되, 기존대로 날수로 계산하라는 지시를 하달한 것은 즉시항고를 포기한 처사와 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 대통령이 아닌 일반인이었다면 검찰이 과연 이런 판단을 내렸을까. 검찰의 즉시항고 포기가 최선이었는지 의문이 들지 않을 수 없다.어제 국회 법제사법위원회 긴급현안질의에 출석한 천대엽 법원행정처장(대법관)은 의원들의 질문에 “저희는 검찰이 즉시항고를 통해 상급심의 판단을 받는 게 필요하다는 생각을 갖고 있다”고 밝혔다. 천 처장은 “금요일까지 항고 기간이 남아 있는 것으로 알고 있다”며 “지금 구속돼 있지 않은 상태이기 때문에 즉시항고에 따라 상급심이 법적 판단을 하는 데 특별한 장애는 없다”고 설명했다. 윤 대통령의 신병 처리 여부는 그 판단에 따르면 될 것이라고 덧붙였다. 검찰이 포기한 즉시항고를 법원이 권하는 이례적 상황이 벌어진 것이다.즉시항고를 할 수 있는 사안에선 보통항고를 할 수 없다는 것이 통설이라며 검찰은 보통항고도 하지 않았다. 그러나 천 처장의 말대로라면 윤 대통령 석방과 관계없이 즉시항고는 진행할 수 있다. 재판부가 지적한 공수처의 내란죄 수사권 유무도 내란 혐의 재판엔 큰 변수가 된다. 윤 대통령의 구속취소와 검찰의 항고 포기에 대해 법원과 검찰 내부에서도 의문이 쏟아지고 있다. 그런 만큼 이 문제는 상급 법원의 판단을 받아보는 것이 바람직하다. 검찰은 앞뒤 안 맞는 지시로 논란을 자초하지 말고, 형사절차적 혼란을 조속히 정리할 방법을 찾아야 한다.