Is overeating really a form of addiction? (KOR)

Some argue that overeating is the result of food addiction. According to this theory, food triggers an increase in dopamine levels in the brain, leading people to eat more. Ultra-processed foods loaded with sugar, salt and fat are said to be particularly addictive, much like drugs that cause repeated misuse and dependency, making it nearly impossible to stop overeating. However, despite these claims, there has been limited scientific evidence proving this phenomenon in humans. A new study now challenges the idea that food addiction is the primary cause of overeating.The study, led by Kevin Hall, a renowned scientist known for his research on overeating and obesity, was published in the journal Cell Metabolism on March 4 this year. Conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the study examined how the brain reacts after consuming a high-fat, ultra-processed milkshake. Researchers measured dopamine levels in 50 young adult participants using positron emission tomography (PET) scans before and after they drank the milkshake. The results showed no significant difference in dopamine levels before and after consumption. In other words, dopamine levels remained nearly the same after fasting overnight and after drinking a sugary milkshake. The researchers concluded that the dopamine response triggered by ultra-processed milkshakes was so minimal compared to addictive drugs that it could not even be detected by PET scans.This study does not entirely settle the debate over whether food addiction exists. Some individuals may experience a mood boost when consuming ultra-processed foods, potentially leading to overeating. In this study, a subset of participants showed a slight increase in dopamine after drinking the milkshake. These individuals later consumed nearly twice as many chocolate cookies as others in a follow-up buffet experiment. This suggests that variations in dopamine responses may influence the consumption of sweet and fatty snacks to some extent. However, labeling this as an addiction would be an overstatement. If someone grabs two cookies instead of one, it does not mean they are addicted to cookies. No food triggers compulsive overeating to the same degree as drug addiction.It is true that consuming high-calorie foods in large quantities can lead to weight gain. Some people indeed struggle with controlling their food intake. However, it is also important to recognize that a certain level of attraction to food is necessary for survival. Unlike drug misuse, which serves no beneficial purpose, eating is essential for life. The human inclination toward calorie-dense foods rich in sugar and fat was once a vital survival mechanism. Misusing the term “addiction” can lead to the misconception that overeating is entirely beyond personal control. Yet, no food has such an overpowering level of addictiveness. It is time to move beyond the misuse of the word “addiction” in discussions about food.과식은 음식 중독 때문이라는 주장이 있다. 음식이 뇌의 도파민 증가를 촉발시켜 더 많이 먹게 만든다는 이론이다. 설탕·소금·지방으로 가득한 초가공식품은 특히 중독성이 강하여 마치 중독성 약물이 반복적 오남용을 일으키듯 과식을 멈출 수 없게 만든다는 이야기다. 사람을 대상으로 이를 실제로 증명하는 연구는 아직까지 많지 않았다. 하지만 이러한 주장과 달리 과식을 그저 음식 중독 때문이라고는 보기 어렵다는 새로운 연구 결과가 나왔다. 과식과 비만에 대한 다양한 실험으로 유명한 과학자 케빈 홀이 주도한 연구로 2025년 3월 4일 학술지 ‘셀 메타볼리즘’에 실렸다.미 국립보건원이 진행한 이번 연구에서 과학자들은 고지방 초가공 밀크셰이크를 마신 후 참가자의 뇌가 어떻게 반응하는지 알아보았다. 50명의 젊은 성인 참가자들이 밀크셰이크를 마시도록 한 뒤 PET 스캔(양전자 방출 단층촬영)으로 뇌 도파민 수준을 측정한 것이다. 그 결과 밀크셰이크를 마시기 전과 후의 뇌 도파민 수치에는 유의미한 차이가 없었다. 밤샘 금식을 마친 상태에서 측정한 도파민 수치와 달콤한 밀크셰이크를 마신 뒤 수치가 거의 비슷했다는 이야기다. 초가공 밀크셰이크가 일으키는 도파민 반응은 중독성 약물에 비해 매우 작은 수준이어서 PET 스캔으로 검출할 수 없는 정도라는 게 연구자들의 결론이다.이번 연구 결과만으로 음식 중독이 존재하느냐에 대한 논란이 종결된 것은 아니다. 일부 사람의 경우 초가공식품을 먹으면 기분이 더 좋아지고 이로 인해 과식할 가능성이 있다. 이번 연구에서 실험 참가자 중 일부는 밀크셰이크를 먹고 나서 도파민이 소폭 증가했다. 이들은 이후 진행된 뷔페 실험에서 다른 참가자보다 초콜릿 쿠키를 거의 두 배나 많이 먹었다. 도파민 반응의 차이가 달고 기름진 간식 소비량에 일부 영향을 줄 수 있다는 뜻이다. 하지만 그 차이가 중독이라고 부를 정도는 아니다. 남들이 하나 집어 먹는 과자를 두 개 집어 먹는다고 과자에 중독되었다고 말하면 지나치다. 약물 중독과 같은 정도로 강력하게 과식을 유발하는 음식은 없다.고칼로리 식품을 많이 먹으면 살이 찌기 쉬운 것은 사실이다. 식사량 조절에 어려움을 느끼는 사람이 있는 것도 사실이다. 그러나 음식에 약간의 중독성은 필요하다는 점도 기억해야 한다. 음식을 먹는 것은 마약 오남용처럼 아무 의미 없이 해만 주는 행동이 아니다. 설탕·지방이 풍부하고 칼로리가 높은 음식에 끌리는 성향은 인류의 생존에 필수적 요소였다. 중독이라는 용어를 쓰게 되면 개인의 의지만으로는 도저히 과식을 피할 수 없다고 오해하기 쉽다. 하지만 어떤 음식에도 그 정도의 중독성은 없다. 이제 중독이라는 용어의 오남용에서 벗어날 때가 됐다.