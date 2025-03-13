BIBI announces first world tour 'EVE' kicking off in May
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 13:13
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer BIBI is set to go on a world tour beginning in May, her agency, Feel Ghood Music, said Thursday.
Titled "EVE," the tour will be BIBI’s first world tour, taking her to 23 cities.
The tour kicks off at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul, running from May 16 to 18. In June, she will perform in 11 U.S. cities, including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle. Then, in August, she will perform in seven Asian cities before wrapping up the tour in October in Australia and New Zealand.
Further details on tickets will be announced at a later date.
BIBI debuted as a singer in 2019 with the digital single "BINU." Her best-known song is "Bam Yang Gang" (2024). In addition to her music career, BIBI is also active as an actor, starring in Disney+'s thriller series "Gangnam B-Side" (2024) and season two of the SBS drama series "The Fiery Priest" (2019-24).
Her latest release is the two-track single "Bluebird," which was released in February.
