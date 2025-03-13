More in K-pop

Baekho back on track after six month detour with 'Off-Road' single release

Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month

30,000 Bunnies sign petition demanding court dismiss ADOR's injunction case against NewJeans

BTS member Jimin's 'Who' breaks record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

Singer Kang Daniel to perform in Europe for first time in over 2 years