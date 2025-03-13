Baekho back on track after six month detour with 'Off-Road' single release
Singer Baekho will release his new digital single “Off-Road” on Friday, marking his first new music in six months since “Nutty Nutty” was released last September.
Since releasing his first solo EP, “Absolute Zero,” in October 2022, Baekho has released three digital singles while also pursuing a career in musicals and TV entertainment.
He debuted in 2012 as part of the five-member boy band NU’EST and began his acting career in the musical “Midnight Sun” (2021).
NU’EST rose to fame through the second season of Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101” in 2017. The group officially disbanded in March 2022 after three members left their agency, Pledis Entertainment. Baekho has since continued his solo career as both a musician and a musical actor.
