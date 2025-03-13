Korea-France songwriting collaboration camp to kick off this month
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:21
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
A K-pop songwriting camp with music experts from Korea and France is slated to kick off this month in Seoul, local host LEEway Music and Media announced Thursday.
Organized by the Embassy of France in Korea and the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), "Atelier K-pop" invites four French composers, selected through submissions to the French embassy last year, to Seoul to learn about the K-pop scene and compose their own songs during a six-day itinerary.
The camp collaborates with JYP Publishing and Amplified Corporation, which signs lyricists and composers, and sync agency LEEway Music and Media, connecting producers with artists.
"Atelier K-pop" starts with a conference on March 24 at the Embassy of France in Korea in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. Experts from CNM and JYP Publishing are slated to discuss the K-pop scene and ways for Korea and France to work together within the industry.
The four French composers will then jointly compose songs with JYP Publishing and also work with other K-pop agencies like TOP Media to compose music under more varied genres, including rap and hip-hop.
"This event is the first Korea-France cooperation event jointly held by the French government and Korean private companies, and it will serve as an important foundation for meaningful cultural exchange and joint prosperity between the two countries,” said CEO of LEEway Music and Media, Lee Ji-hyung. “We will do our best to actively coordinate collaborations between artists from both countries and create outstanding works that can become global hit songs.”
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)