'Somebody,' 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Mickey 17' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 13:07
Somebody (15)
Thriller / 112 min. / Korean / March 12
A single mother's struggle to manage her daughter’s behavior leads to problems 20 years later.
Single mom Yeong-eun’s 7-year-old daughter So-hyun exhibits increasingly violent tendencies, and Yeong-eun struggles to control her dangerous behavior. As So-hyun continues to bully her schoolmates, Yeong-eun's ordinary life falls apart, and she finds it increasingly difficult to raise her daughter.
The story then shifts 20 years into the future, introducing a new character named Min, a cleaner who has forgotten her childhood. One day, she meets Hae-young, a woman her age who tries to befriend her. Mysteriously, when Hae-young discovers that Min’s boyfriend has been physically abusing her, he dies in a motorcycle accident.
Min becomes suspicious and begins to think that Hae-young may have been behind her boyfriend's death.
Min Kwak Sun-young, known for “Yeosu” (2010), takes on the role of Yeong-eun. Girls’ Generation member Kwon Yu-ri portrays Min, and Lee Sul, known for “Nocturnal,” plays Hae-young.
Kim Yeo-jeong, known for short films like “My First Time” (2019) and Lee Jeong-chan, known for “The Yellow Sea” (2010), helms the film.
Emilia Pérez (15)
Musical / 133 min. / Spanish, English / March 12
A Mexican lawyer is offered an unusual job of helping a gang boss live a new life as a woman.
Struggling attorney Rita Mora Castro wins a high-profile murder case in Mexico City but is soon drawn to a life-altering incident. Cartel boss Manitas del Monte, who wants to live a new life as a woman, asks her to help him fake his own death and live as a woman under the name of Emilia Pérez.
Years later, Emilia wants to reunite with her children, but her ex-wife Jessi resists. Emilia's former and new identities collide, leading to seriously life-changing events.
Zoe Saldana, known for her roles in “Avatar” (2009) and “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), takes on the role of Rita. Karla Sofia Gascon takes on the dual role of the drug lord Manitas and Emilia.
French director Jacques Audiard, known for “A Prophet” (2010), “Dheepan” (2015) and “Rust & Bone” (2013), directs the film.
It's Okay (12)
Drama / 102 min. / Korean / Feb. 26
A young student who loses her mom in a car accident discovers comfort in an unexpected relationship with the new artistic director of her dance school.
In-young faces the heartbreaking loss of her mother in a car accident right before she is set to perform with her teenage dance troupe in Seoul. A year later, after largely working through her grief, In-young remains at the dance school, where she still faces occasional bullying from her peers.
Unable to make ends meet and pay the rent, In-young gets evicted from her house and decides to live in the dance school's gym.
Seol-ah, the new artistic director of her dance school, learns about In-young's situation and offers In-young to move into her house. This initially leads to some daily conflicts due to their contrasting personalities: In-young's vibrant energy clashes with Seol-ah's strict demeanor. However, Seol-ah begins to care for In-young as if she were her own daughter and helps her keep up with her passion for dancing.
As In-young immerses herself in her love for dance, with Seol-ah’s support, she gradually learns to navigate the pain of her past and progress in her life.
Lee Re, known for “Peninsula” (2020) and “Devils Stay” (2024), takes on the main role of In-young. Jin Seo-yeon, who starred in “Believer” (2018) and “Limit” (2020), portrays Seol-ah. Son Suk-ku, renowned for his roles in Netflix original series like “D.P.” (2021-23) and “A Killer Paradox” (2024), appears in the film as a special guest, portraying pharmacist Dong-wook, In-young's friend.
Kim Hye-young debuts as a director with this movie, which premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 6, 2023.
Mickey 17 (15)
Adventure / 137 min. / English / Feb. 28
This star-studded film showcases the key elements that fans expect from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho: a dystopian world filled with extraordinary creatures and a satirical plot featuring characters who are on the aloof end of the social spectrum.
Mickey Barnes, on a mission to Niflheim, a remote ice planet occupied by indigenous creatures called “Creepers." Researchers acquire insights through experiments conducted on Mickey, who is an expendable employee that endlessly dies and regenerates.
The narrative takes a turn when Mickey 17, presumed to be dead, unexpectedly comes face to face with Mickey 18, his newly regenerated successor. Initially in conflict with one another, the two Mickeys choose to confront dictator Kenneth Marshall, standing up against capitalism and authoritarianism.
Robert Pattinson, famous for the “Twilight” series (2008-12) and other notable films like “Good Time” (2017) and “Life" (2015), plays the dual roles of Mickey 17 and 18. Mark Ruffalo, recognized for portraying the Hulk in the Avengers franchise, takes on the role of the dictator, Kenneth Marshall.
The sci-fi blockbuster marks Bong's return six years after releasing his Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019).
The Brutalist (19)
Drama / 215 min. / English, Hungarian / Feb. 12
A World War II survivor moves to the United States, only to have his American dream crushed.
In 1947, Hungarian Jewish architect Laszlo Toth escapes postwar Europe and arrives in the United States, where he chases his dream. There, he encounters Harrison Van Buren, who offers him the opportunity to work on a significant architectural project. Laszlo takes pleasure in finally exercising his skills but soon faces intense difficulties.
Harrison, feeling threatened by Laszlo's talent and determination, begins to bully and harass him and his wife. As frustration with societal discrimination and ongoing conflicts with Harrison mounts, Laszlo gradually loses both his temper and hope, questioning his pursuit of the American dream.
Adrien Brody, known for his roles in "The Pianist" (2002), "King Kong" (2005) and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), takes on the role of Laszlo Toth. Guy Pearce, known for "Memento" (2000), "Prometheus" (2012) and "The Convert" (2023), portrays Harrison Van Buren.
Brady Corbet, who directed "Vox Lux" (2018) and "Mysterious Skin" (2004), directs the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
