Two pilots booked over Pocheon bombing accident which left 43 injured
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 10:41
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Ministry of National Defense on Thursday booked two pilots with occupational negligence after they accidentally dropped bombs in a town in Gyeonggi’s Pocheon last week.
The Defense Ministry’s investigation headquarters confirmed that the pilots' error in typing coordinates directly caused the accident, which resulted in 43 injuries — 29 civilians and 14 soldiers.
On March 6, two KF-16 fighter jets from the Korean Air Force mistakenly dropped eight unguided MK-82 bombs on the village. The pilot of the first jet reportedly entered the wrong coordinates and skipped the first verification procedure, citing a printer error.
Authorities vowed to continue investigating to identify other direct and indirect factors contributing to the incident.
On Tuesday, the Air Force dismissed two senior officers — a colonel and a lieutenant colonel — after finding they had poorly overseen safety protocols.
The casualty count has risen from seven on the day of the accident to 38 on Tuesday, and 43 as of Wednesday.
