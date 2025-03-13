Korea in 'close consultation' with U.S. over potential 'sensitive country' designation
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:41
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong made the remarks amid signs that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is reviewing the possibility of placing South Korea on its sensitive country list.
If placed, researchers from countries on the list undergo more stringent scrutiny when joining research facilities or projects affiliated with the department, potentially making it harder for them to participate in U.S. research on advanced technologies, such as atomic energy, artificial intelligence or quantum technology.
“As far as I know, the DOE's sensitive country list has not yet been finalized,” Lee said at a press briefing, adding that the foreign ministry is consulting with relevant U.S. organizations regarding the matter.
During a parliamentary session earlier this week, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said South Korea has raised the issue with the DOE, which is now looking into the matter again.
“As far as I know, once the United States grasps the situation internally, it may come to us and discuss it,” he said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
