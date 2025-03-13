More in Diplomacy

Korea in 'close consultation' with U.S. over potential 'sensitive country' designation

South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign space cooperation agreement

Trump nominates former U.S. ambassador to Thailand as assistant secretary of state for East Asia, Pacific

White House says South Korea-U.S. alliance is 'ironclad,' after North's missile launches

Gov't assessing reports that U.S. Energy Department may designate Korea a 'sensitive' country: Top envoy