 Chuncheon seeks 30 foreign residents for honorary interpreter program
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Chuncheon seeks 30 foreign residents for honorary interpreter program

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 16:23
A poster recruiting honorary interpretators for Chuncheon, Gangwon [CHUNCHEON CITY GOVERNMENT]

A poster recruiting honorary interpretators for Chuncheon, Gangwon [CHUNCHEON CITY GOVERNMENT]

 
Chuncheon City is seeking 30 foreign residents to serve as honorary interpreters, the city government said Thursday.
 
Selected participants will assist with translation and interpretation activities and support the city's international exchange programs. The program will run for a year from April 14.
 
 

Related Article

 
Applications will be accepted online from March 17 to 21. International students and married immigrants residing in Chuncheon, Gangwon, are eligible to apply.  
 
However, those who have lived in the city for less than a year or have served as honorary interpreters within the past two years are not eligible.
 
The program aims to encourage foreign residents to engage in city activities while enhancing Chuncheon’s international image, according to the city government.
 
Honorary interpreters will receive benefits such as free access to major city facilities and monetary compensation for interpretation work. Outstanding members will also be recognized with awards.
 
Successful applicants will be notified on March 31.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Chuncheon Gangwon

More in K-campus

New university council chairman vows to expand higher education funding

SNU and KAIST lead the way for Korean schools in QS subject rankings

Chuncheon seeks 30 foreign residents for honorary interpreter program

Law school admissions at top Korean universities dominated by their own graduates

PPP plans to boost scholarship-to-tuition ratio for students

Related Stories

Yoon vows to build colossal data center complex in Gangwon

Merlin's magic

Gloomy future of Legoland Korea (KOR)

Gloomy future of Legoland Korea

Korea's own Legoland to open next May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)