Chuncheon seeks 30 foreign residents for honorary interpreter program
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Chuncheon City is seeking 30 foreign residents to serve as honorary interpreters, the city government said Thursday.
Selected participants will assist with translation and interpretation activities and support the city's international exchange programs. The program will run for a year from April 14.
Applications will be accepted online from March 17 to 21. International students and married immigrants residing in Chuncheon, Gangwon, are eligible to apply.
However, those who have lived in the city for less than a year or have served as honorary interpreters within the past two years are not eligible.
The program aims to encourage foreign residents to engage in city activities while enhancing Chuncheon’s international image, according to the city government.
Honorary interpreters will receive benefits such as free access to major city facilities and monetary compensation for interpretation work. Outstanding members will also be recognized with awards.
Successful applicants will be notified on March 31.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
