SNU and KAIST lead the way for Korean schools in QS subject rankings
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 16:41
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Seoul National University (SNU) and KAIST have topped many categories in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with SNU and Yonsei University securing the country’s second-ever top 10 ranking in an individual discipline.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released its QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 on Wednesday, evaluating more than 1,700 universities globally.
The subject rankings cover five areas: arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences and social sciences and management. These five broad areas encompass 55 disciplines, each with its own individual ranking.
"With growing funding challenges in mature higher education systems, supporting the sector is critical to driving innovation and societal progress," said QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter. "Our largest-ever subject rankings reveal that emerging markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, are rising as financial pressures mount on universities in the United States, UK, Australia and Canada."
Arts and humanities
In the overall arts and humanities rankings, which cover 13 disciplines, Seoul National University ranked highest among Korean universities at 63rd, although it dropped from 40th last year. Yonsei University placed second at 107th, down from 72nd, while Korea University ranked 114th, falling from 76th.
In individual disciplines, KAIST led the art and design rankings at 28th, up from 46th last year. Seoul National University came second at 34th, improving slightly from 37th. Hongik University was ranked 44th, up from a previous range of 51st to 100th.
For performing arts, Korea National University of Arts placed 19th, improving from a ranking in the 51st to 100th range last year. Hanyang University, Seoul National University and Sungshin Women's University ranked in the 51st to 100th range, with Seoul National University maintaining its position and the others as new entrants.
Social sciences and management
In the social sciences and management rankings, covering 15 disciplines, Seoul National University topped Korean universities at 41st, down from 34th last year. Yonsei University followed at 59th, down from 50th, and Korea University placed 64th, down from 52nd.
In social policy and administration, Yonsei University ranked 6th, up from 17th last year, while Seoul National University placed 8th, rising from 26th.
This marks the second time a Korean university has ranked in the top 10 for an individual discipline. The first instance occurred in 2018, when Seoul National University ranked 10th for the sport-related discipline within social sciences and management.
In business and management studies, Yonsei University ranked highest among Korean institutions at 34th, up from 54th. Seoul National University came 40th, up from 65th, and Korea University ranked 42nd, up from 54th.
In marketing, Korea University held the top spot among Korean schools at 28th, improving from the 21st to 50th range last year. Seoul National University ranked 34th, up from the same range. Hanyang University entered the rankings in the 51st to 100th range.
Engineering and technology
In the overall engineering and technology rankings, covering seven disciplines, KAIST led Korean universities at 24th, though it dropped from last year's 20th place. Seoul National University ranked 38th, down from 27th, and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) placed 83rd, dropping from 58th.
In computer science, KAIST ranked highest among Korean universities at 29th, up from 50th last year. Seoul National University placed 44th, up from 72nd, and Yonsei University came 61st, improving from 136th.
Seoul National University was the highest ranked Korean university for the chemical engineering discipline at 11th, up from last year's 16th. KAIST ranked 30th, up from 50th, while Yonsei University placed 46th, up from 80th.
Yonsei University ranked within the top 100 in 38 out of 55 disciplines, the largest number among private universities in Asia.
"We believe that university-driven innovation of the research and educational ecosystem, offering tailored support for researchers through their overall research career and creating more international joint research opportunities have played a direct and indirect role in achieving this year's QS placements," said Lee Won-yong, president of the university's Office of Research Affairs.
Life sciences and medicine
In life sciences and medicine, covering nine disciplines, Seoul National University ranked highest among Korean institutions at 38th, down from 26th last year. Yonsei University came 66th, down from 57th, and Korea University ranked 144th, down from 117th.
In medicine, Seoul National University was again the top Korean university at 38th, up from 47th. Yonsei University ranked 55th, up from 74th, and Sungkyunkwan University placed 129th, improving from 174th.
In nursing, Yonsei University led at 37th, up from the 51st to 100th range last year. Chung-Ang University, Ewha Womans University, Korea University and Seoul National University all ranked in the 51st to 100th range. Chung-Ang University and Seoul National University maintained their rankings, while the others improved from the 101st to 150th range.
Natural sciences
In natural sciences, covering nine disciplines, Seoul National University was the highest-ranked Korean institution at 34th, down from 26th last year. KAIST ranked 38th, down from 24th, and Postech placed 60th, down from 45th.
In materials science, KAIST ranked highest at 18th, up from 21st last year, with Seoul National University closely following at 19th, up from 22nd. Postech placed 24th, up from 45th.
For physics and astronomy, Seoul National University ranked 24th, improving from 35th last year. KAIST came 30th, up from 66th, and Postech placed 37th, improving from 92nd.
