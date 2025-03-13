 Constitutional Court rejects impeachment motion against BAI chief Choe Jae-hae
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Constitutional Court rejects impeachment motion against BAI chief Choe Jae-hae

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 11:12
Constitutional Court justices take their seats at the court's main chamber in central Seoul on March 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Constitutional Court justices take their seats at the court's main chamber in central Seoul on March 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a parliamentary impeachment motion against Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI), who was accused of improperly auditing President Yoon Suk Yeol's office and residence relocation.
 
All eight justices unanimously voted to dismiss the motion.
 
As a result of the ruling, Choe is expected to resume his duties as BAI chief immediately, as the court’s decision reinstates him. He had been suspended from his duties since December.
 
In December, the liberal Democratic Party initiated the impeachment motion against Choe, accusing him of mishandling the audit of the presidential office and residence relocation, while also targeting Jeon Hyun-heui, the former chief of the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, who had been appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration.
 
The Constitutional Court ruled that the BAI conducted the audit of the presidential office and residence relocations within the scope prescribed by relevant laws. It also found that there were no other factors that could be deemed as an insufficient audit.  
 
Furthermore, the court said it was "hard to conclude" that the audit of Jeon was intended to pressure her into resigning from her post.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Constitutional Court BAI impeachment

More in Politics

Constitutional Court rejects impeachment motion against BAI chief Choe Jae-hae

Political unease builds as Constitutional Court remains mum on Yoon verdict

PPP plans to boost scholarship-to-tuition ratio for students

Assembly speaker urges acting president to immediately appoint last nominee for Constitutional Court

NEC secretary-general speaks at Assembly on handling of unfair hires

Related Stories

Constitutional Court to deliver 4 impeachment rulings Thursday, Yoon verdict may move back

Constitutional Court to rule on impeachment of top prosecutors Thursday

Impeachment of Busan judge is thrown out

Fill the three vacant seats to avoid another crisis

Fill the three vacant seats to avoid another crisis (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)