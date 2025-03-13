Constitutional Court rejects impeachment motion against BAI chief Choe Jae-hae
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 11:12
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a parliamentary impeachment motion against Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI), who was accused of improperly auditing President Yoon Suk Yeol's office and residence relocation.
All eight justices unanimously voted to dismiss the motion.
As a result of the ruling, Choe is expected to resume his duties as BAI chief immediately, as the court’s decision reinstates him. He had been suspended from his duties since December.
In December, the liberal Democratic Party initiated the impeachment motion against Choe, accusing him of mishandling the audit of the presidential office and residence relocation, while also targeting Jeon Hyun-heui, the former chief of the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, who had been appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration.
The Constitutional Court ruled that the BAI conducted the audit of the presidential office and residence relocations within the scope prescribed by relevant laws. It also found that there were no other factors that could be deemed as an insufficient audit.
Furthermore, the court said it was "hard to conclude" that the audit of Jeon was intended to pressure her into resigning from her post.
