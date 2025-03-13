Authorities tighten security around Constitutional Court as Yoon's impeachment ruling looms
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 16:11
Authorities are introducing strict security measures, including a no-fly zone, school closures and increased law enforcement presence around the Constitutional Court in central Seoul with the court set to deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.
From Thursday midnight, drone flights were strictly prohibited over the Constitutional Court and surrounding areas until the end of March.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Air Traffic Control Center issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, restricting all aerial activity within a 1-nautical-mile (1.85 kilometers) radius of the court.
The restriction follows a police request to prevent any security risks related to drone usage before and after the impeachment ruling. Unauthorized drone flights will be immediately intercepted using signal jammers, and operators will face legal consequences.
To ensure continued security, the no-fly zone will be reassessed weekly, with possible extensions until the end of the month.
Authorities are also taking additional security measures on the streets near the court, preparing for potential large-scale gatherings.
The office of Jongno District advised business owners in the area to remove any street furniture or objects that could obstruct movement or be used as weapons. The affected areas include roads leading to Nakwon Arcade and from Bukinsamadang in Insadong to Anguk Station. Additionally, street vendors near the court have been asked to suspend operations on the ruling day.
In anticipation of possible unrest, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education ordered temporary closures for 11 schools within a 1-kilometer radius of the Constitutional Court on the day of the ruling.
Additionally, schools adjacent to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, are also considering closure on the impeachment ruling day.
For students affected by the closures, child care services will be provided at alternative locations. Schools that remain open will have increased security, with additional staff stationed at entrances to regulate access and ensure safe student commutes.
To prevent potential incidents, police are conducting security checks on rooftops of high-rise buildings in Seoul, instructing building managers to restrict rooftop access on the day of the ruling. This measure aims to deter possible suicide attempts or objects being thrown from above in response to the court’s decision.
The Seoul Metropolitan Subway Corporation is considering temporarily closing unattended storage lockers at subway stations on the day of ruling to prevent potential security threats, including bomb threats.
Yoon, impeached by the National Assembly, awaits the Constitutional Court’s final decision, though an exact date has not yet been announced.
The impeachment hearings concluded on Feb. 25, and while a ruling was initially expected this Friday, the scheduling of impeachment rulings for the Auditor General and prosecutors on Thursday led to speculation that Yoon’s ruling may be postponed to next week.
Amid growing anticipation, both supporters and opponents of Yoon have been gathering near the court.
Pro-Yoon groups have organized head-shaving protests and submitted formal statements urging the court to dismiss the case. Meanwhile, impeachment advocates have held candlelight vigils and press conferences near the court and in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul.
Authorities remain on high alert, drawing from past experiences of violent protests.
On the day of former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment ruling on March 10, 2017, violent demonstrations led to four deaths, including an incident where a protester commandeered a police bus and rammed into a barricade, causing a large speaker to fall and kill a 70-year-old man.
More recently, on Jan. 19, following the court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon, riots erupted at the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District. Protesters broke into the courthouse, smashing windows, damaging surveillance cameras and forcibly opening doors.
