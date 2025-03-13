City of love? Incheon announces new matchmaking events, free weddings and parenting support
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:49 Updated: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:58
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Incheon aims to become family-friendly as the city boasted a significant uptick in newborns, in sharp contrast to the rest of the country.
A total of 15,242 babies were born in the city last year, marking an 11.6 percent increase from the previous year — the highest jump of any province or provincial-level city.
The Incheon city government unveiled Thursday a series of welfare policies intended to help youths find their partners and have children: matchmaking for single youths, reducing the financial burden of marriage and child care support for families.
Single people between 24 and 39 residing or working in Incheon will be eligible for the matchmaking event. The city will host five matchmaking events from June to November, with around 100 participants on each occasion.
The Incheon government said it would “thoroughly review the candidates” and “incentivize” relationships matched at its blind date event.
Incentives for those continuing their romance or getting married include greater flexibility in deciding work hours and invitations to various city events.
The city allocated a 200-million-won ($137,570) budget for its matchmaking initiative.
The city said the matchmaking effort seeks to reduce the fees paid to private matchmaking firms and offer dating opportunities for young adults.
The couple could choose a theme for their ceremonies, including outdoor or traditional weddings.
At least one partner should reside in the city to apply for the free wedding opportunity.
The city will invest 50 million won for the project, including a subsidy of 1 million won for every couple.
The city will offer parenting services of up to 1,040 hours a year, surpassing the state support of 960 hours. A total of 345 households with annual salaries lower than the threshold of 150 percent of median income can receive child care support at designated facilities and nurseries after school hours.
In addition, children between six months and 13 will be eligible to receive the city’s urgent child care assistance from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on weekends.
Some 70 child care institutions will provide parenting services, while 98 will help children get between their schools and the facilities.
Free meals will be provided for at-risk children during summer and winter vacations. The city plans to increase the food accessibility of those children by letting them use their meal coupons on food-delivery platforms.
The new welfare scheme is the second edition of Incheon’s first population policy in 2023, when the city pledged to provide 100 million won in subsidies to every child born in Incheon until they turn 18 years old.
Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said his city’s “meticulously designed” population policy encompasses one’s life cycle from matchmaking to marriage to parenting.
Yoo pledged his continuous support in developing policies to make the city the “best place to raise children.”
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
