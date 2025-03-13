Fine dust chokes Korea on Thursday as yellow dust arrives from abroad
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 14:46
Fine dust levels were high nationwide on Thursday morning, as yellow dust from abroad entered the country.
Fine dust concentrations are expected to remain at “bad” levels nationwide on Thursday, while Gangwon and Jeju will experience "very bad" levels — the top tier in the four-level system — frequently throughout the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Thursday will be mostly sunny in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, but cloudy elsewhere, with conditions gradually becoming more overcast overnight, KMA said.
