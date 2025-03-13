 Fine dust chokes Korea on Thursday as yellow dust arrives from abroad
Fine dust chokes Korea on Thursday as yellow dust arrives from abroad

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 14:46
A person walks amid the fine dust on Mount Namsan in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 13. [NEWS1]

Fine dust levels were high nationwide on Thursday morning, as yellow dust from abroad entered the country.
 
Fine dust concentrations are expected to remain at “bad” levels nationwide on Thursday, while Gangwon and Jeju will experience "very bad" levels — the top tier in the four-level system — frequently throughout the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 
Thursday will be mostly sunny in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, but cloudy elsewhere, with conditions gradually becoming more overcast overnight, KMA said.
 
Fine dust hangs over downtown Seoul as seen from Mount Namsan in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 13. [NEWS1]

Two people take in the very hazy view from Mount Namsan in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 13. [NEWS1]

Haze blankets central Seoul, as seen from Mount Namsan on March 13. [NEWS1]

A person wearing a masks stands on a street in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 13. [YONHAP]

People in masks cross the street in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 13. [YONHAP]

People in masks cross the street in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 13. [YONHAP]

Yongsang District, central Seoul, is shrouded in fine dust on March 13. [NEWS1]

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
