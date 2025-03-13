Lotte World Tower Sky Run to be held on April 20
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:23
The event is Korea’s highest vertical marathon, where participants will climb 2,917 stairs across 123 floors, covering a height of 555 meters, at Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul.
Registration for this year’s race, titled “2025 Lotte World Tower Sky Run with Spyder,” will open at 11 a.m. on March 19 via the event’s official website. Slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for 2,000 individuals. The registration fee is 50,000 won.
First launched in 2017, the event is held under the slogan “A beautiful challenge for a warm-hearted world,” aiming to highlight the value of health while also giving hope to sick children, according to Lotte Property & Development, the operator of Lotte World Tower.
More than 10,000 runners have participated in previous marathons, with last year’s registration being filled within five minutes.
All participants will receive a “Race Kit” containing a Spyder T-shirt, a movie ticket to “Mission Impossible — Final Recording,” a ticket to Lotte Museum’s “Atelier Gana since 1975” exhibition and other gifts.
The first three across the line will be awarded trophies, a Lotte gift certificate worth 1.23 million won, a dinner ticket for two at Signiel Seoul and Spyder products worth 300,000 won. Those who complete the race will receive a finisher medal, a digital completion certificate and refreshments.
The year’s event will also feature special participants, including 25 Seoul firefighters who will ascend the stairs in full gear, complete with helmets and air tanks. Members of Global Seoul Mates, an international social group, will also take part in the run.
Some 50 teams will also be selected to participate in the Kid Sky Run, allowing parents to run alongside their children.
All proceeds from the registration fee will be donated to the Lotte Medical Foundation’s Bobath Memorial Hospital, supporting medical treatment for children with mobility challenges.
