Newly adopted aircraft required to have backup power for black box after Jeju Air crash
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:52
- SEO JI-EUN
All newly adopted aircraft operated by Korean airlines are expected to be equipped with a backup power supply unit, the Transport Ministry said Thursday, following the deadly Jeju Air crash where the aircraft lacked the system, leading to a loss of critical black box data.
The ministry reported to the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Thursday that it will amend aviation safety regulations by August to mandate the installation of the device, known as the Record Independent Power Supply (RIPS), on newly acquired aircraft regardless of their manufacturing year.
The RIPS provides approximately 10 minutes of power to the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the black box in the event of a power failure. The flight data recorder (FDR), which logs flight paths and engine output, does not require RIPS, as no data is generated if the aircraft loses power entirely.
Under current regulations, only aircraft manufactured after 2018 must have RIPS installed. The new policy will extend this requirement to older aircraft if they are newly introduced by a national airline.
The decision follows the Jeju Air accident last December, where the aircraft lacked RIPS, causing a four-minute gap in CVR recordings before the fatal crash.
The ministry said existing aircraft already in operation will not be required to retrofit RIPS due to high costs and challenges.
In addition, foreign airlines will be exempt from the rule due to concerns over potential international disputes.
