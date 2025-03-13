Police disclose mug shots of Seocheon murder suspect

Police, on Thursday, disclosed photos and the identity of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman in Seocheon County, South Chungcheong, last week.The mug shots of Lee Ji-hyun, 34, were made public by the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency and will remain on the agency's website until April 14.Lee has been arrested on charges of fatally stabbing the woman in her 40s, whom he had never met before, on a street in Seocheon at 9:45 p.m. on March 2, and leaving her to die.The police said Lee's personal information was disclosed in consideration of the brutality of his alleged crime, the severity of the damage, and the opinions of the victim's family. Lee reportedly worked helping people with disabilities.The police referred Lee's case to the prosecution earlier this week for indictment.Yonhap