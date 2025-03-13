 To serve and protect
To serve and protect

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 19:04
 
Newly appointed police officers salute during a commissioning ceremony at the Korean National Police University in Asan, South Chungcheong, on March 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Newly appointed police officers salute during a commissioning ceremony at the Korean National Police University in Asan, South Chungcheong, on March 13. 
Newly appointed police officers take an oath during a commissioning ceremony at the Korean National Police University in Asan, South Chungcheong, on March 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Newly appointed police officers take an oath during a commissioning ceremony at the Korean National Police University in Asan, South Chungcheong, on March 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

tags Korea police

To serve and protect

