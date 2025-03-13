Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival to take place from April 4
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:42
The annual Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival is set to once again welcome visitors to one of the most popular cherry blossom viewing spots in Seoul from April 4 to 8 this year.
The festival will be held at the Yeouiseo-ro cherry blossom street — behind the National Assembly building, near its football field in western Seoul — under the theme of “Garden for All,” the Yeongdeungpo District Office announced on Thursday.
A diverse range of flowers and plants, including cherry blossoms, will be featured, creating the atmosphere of a vast garden, the district office said.
Various themed gardens will also be showcased, including a “Spring Flower Garden,” with a flower arch entrance, an “Art Garden,” featuring art displays and performances, a “Gourmet Garden,” serving snacks and food, and a “Rest Garden” with pop-up gardens created by local gardeners.
On the festival’s opening night on April 4, a cherry blossom walking parade will be held at 5 p.m. instead of an opening ceremony.
In preparation for the event, traffic will be restricted along a 1.7-kilometer (1.06-mile) stretch of Yeouiseo-ro, as well as from the Seogang Bridge’s southern public parking zone to the Yeoui downstream interchange from noon on April 2 until 2 p.m. on April 9.
The district office said it will monitor the crowd at the event site in real-time using crowd-monitoring sensors and will deploy buses in case of emergencies.
The district office will also crack down on illegal stalls and unauthorized parking. Electric scooters and bicycles will be prohibited on the event grounds. Safety personnel will be stationed around Yeouinaru Station to ensure public safety.
To enhance convenience for visitors, a tourist information center, baby shelters for parents and a medical treatment room will be available on-site. Strollers, baby wagons and wheelchairs will also be available for rent.
“We hope this festival becomes a place where residents, people with disabilities and local small businesses can come together, going beyond just flower viewing,” said Choi Ho-gwon, head of Yeongdeungpo District Office.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, since its inception in 2005, the Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival has grown into a cultural and arts festival that offers an abundant variety of colorful attractions.
