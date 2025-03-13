An unprecedented time

Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung filed an additional request for a constitutional review as the appellate court handles his case of allegedly violating the Public Official Election Act. According to legal sources on Wednesday, Lee's legal team submitted a request to the Seoul High Court. If the court decides to refer the constitutional review request on, it would be handled by the Constitutional Court, which then proceeds with the review process. The trial is suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision is made. The appellate trial for Lee's election law violation case concluded on Feb. 26., with the verdict scheduled for March 26. In the first trial, Lee was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence, which would make him ineligible for an election run. [PARK YONG-SEOK]