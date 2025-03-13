Tried in vain

The Constitutional Court on Thursday reinstated four senior officials who were impeached over allegations of mishandling investigations into various presidential affairs. Officials included Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), and three senior prosecutors: Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office; Cho Sang-won, deputy chief prosecutor at the office; and Choi Jae-hoon, head of the office's second anticorruption division.The cases, filed in December last year, have been closely scrutinized, as they could signal how the court might rule regarding other impeachments, particularly that of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Since Yoon took office in May 2022, the DP-led Assembly has impeached 29 public officials. [PARK YONG-SEOK]