 Tried in vain
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Tried in vain

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The Constitutional Court on Thursday reinstated four senior officials who were impeached over allegations of mishandling investigations into various presidential affairs. Officials included Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), and three senior prosecutors: Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office; Cho Sang-won, deputy chief prosecutor at the office; and Choi Jae-hoon, head of the office's second anticorruption division. 
The cases, filed in December last year, have been closely scrutinized, as they could signal how the court might rule regarding other impeachments, particularly that of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Since Yoon took office in May 2022, the DP-led Assembly has impeached 29 public officials. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

Tried in vain

An unprecedented time

Thursday's fortune: Balance of luck and caution

Wednesday's fortune: Fortune favors some, caution guides others

All stick and no carrot

Related Stories

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?

From bad to worse

An unprecedented time

Explosives everywhere...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)