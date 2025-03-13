The loneliness epidemic and the fracturing of society

Korean society is ailing. Just as a fatigued body signals distress through illness, the nation’s plummeting birthrate and dismally low life satisfaction scores have become all-too-familiar warning signs. The suicide rate, which had briefly declined after the IMF crisis, is once again on the rise, hitting a 13-year high last year. A particularly heartbreaking statistic is the increasing number of solitary deaths — where individuals pass away alone, unnoticed. Behind these deaths lie profound social isolation and unbearable loneliness. Just as food is essential for survival, so too are human connection and affection. Loneliness, in that sense, is a direct threat to life itself.According to one survey, one in five Koreans experiences chronic loneliness. The dissolution of family structures and weakening of social bonds have led to a growing number of isolated individuals, a phenomenon not unique to Korea but common among advanced economies. As populations age, elderly individuals find themselves with fewer family members or friends to interact with. Among younger generations, the rise of single-person households is also evident. With smartphones and self-service kiosks enabling people to navigate daily life without face-to-face interaction, opportunities for in-person engagement have significantly diminished. Those with resources can maintain social connections through group activities like exercise or cultural pursuits, but for many, watching YouTube alone may be the only alternative.Korea’s other pressing social issues further exacerbate isolation and loneliness. Among the elderly, social detachment is compounded by economic hardship, with growing wealth disparity pushing many deeper into financial insecurity. Meanwhile, a shrinking economy and prolonged stagnation, coupled with a fragile social safety net, have left young people overwhelmed by uncertainty about the future, leading some to withdraw from peer interactions altogether. The rising suicide rate among young adults is particularly alarming. The seemingly trivial act of making eye contact, engaging in small talk, and observing others in daily life is, in fact, crucial — not only for physical and mental well-being but also for sustaining a healthy society.Korea’s intense culture of competition discourages empathy and reciprocal relationships from an early age. In classrooms, classmates have long been viewed primarily as rivals, rather than friends. Perhaps even more disconcerting, many elementary school children now eat alone between cram school sessions, their schedules too packed for meaningful social interaction. Instead of engaging with peers, they spend excessive time alone or immersed in digital content. The ability to coexist harmoniously with others cannot be learned from books alone. Essential virtues such as empathy, tolerance, and respect for human dignity are cultivated through direct social experiences — by navigating conflicts, finding resolutions, and learning from everyday interactions.Social isolation and loneliness are not merely personal misfortunes; they also erode trust in others and weaken civic engagement. Studies suggest that individuals who feel disconnected and lack a sense of belonging are more susceptible to extreme ideologies and more likely to vote for populist parties. Neuroscientific research indicates that when people experience isolation, their brains interpret it as a state of danger, heightening vigilance toward perceived threats and fostering a state of perpetual irritation and anger.Extremism, indiscriminate violence against those with differing views, and the rise of us-versus-them conflicts may seem like sudden developments, but in reality, they are the inevitable culmination of long-festering societal wounds. While it is easy to blame political turmoil — such as unexpected military crackdowns, divisive impeachment proceedings, and partisan media masquerading as impartial watchdogs — these issues are merely symptoms of a deeper crisis. At its core, our society has become one in which people assert their individual rights while disregarding the collective good, prioritizing personal survival over communal well-being. If we continue to ignore and leave these problems untreated, the crises we face today will surely resurface again and again.Since 2018, the United Kingdom has had a Ministry of Loneliness, recognizing the breakdown of social connections and community bonds as a fundamental issue requiring proactive intervention. This agency is dedicated to fostering interpersonal interactions and strengthening communal ties through multifaceted support initiatives. Though its efforts may not yield immediate, visible results, its bold commitment to rebuilding the social infrastructure is admirable.As Korea’s political arena braces for an early presidential election, policymakers are scrambling to showcase flashy proposals — creating a “Korean Nvidia,” slashing inheritance taxes, introducing half-price tuition — all thrown onto the policy shelf like products in a supermarket, hoping one will catch the public’s interest. But will we find a leader who is genuinely willing to address the fractures in our society and the erosion of our communities? If, after all this hardship, we find ourselves trapped in a cycle of repetition, would that not be unbearably disheartening?