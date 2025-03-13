Is overeating really a form of addiction?

Some argue that overeating is the result of food addiction. According to this theory, food triggers an increase in dopamine levels in the brain, leading people to eat more. Ultra-processed foods loaded with sugar, salt and fat are said to be particularly addictive, much like drugs that cause repeated misuse and dependency, making it nearly impossible to stop overeating. However, despite these claims, there has been limited scientific evidence proving this phenomenon in humans. A new study now challenges the idea that food addiction is the primary cause of overeating.The study, led by Kevin Hall, a renowned scientist known for his research on overeating and obesity, was published in the journal Cell Metabolism on March 4 this year. Conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the study examined how the brain reacts after consuming a high-fat, ultra-processed milkshake. Researchers measured dopamine levels in 50 young adult participants using positron emission tomography (PET) scans before and after they drank the milkshake. The results showed no significant difference in dopamine levels before and after consumption. In other words, dopamine levels remained nearly the same after fasting overnight and after drinking a sugary milkshake. The researchers concluded that the dopamine response triggered by ultra-processed milkshakes was so minimal compared to addictive drugs that it could not even be detected by PET scans.This study does not entirely settle the debate over whether food addiction exists. Some individuals may experience a mood boost when consuming ultra-processed foods, potentially leading to overeating. In this study, a subset of participants showed a slight increase in dopamine after drinking the milkshake. These individuals later consumed nearly twice as many chocolate cookies as others in a follow-up buffet experiment. This suggests that variations in dopamine responses may influence the consumption of sweet and fatty snacks to some extent. However, labeling this as an addiction would be an overstatement. If someone grabs two cookies instead of one, it does not mean they are addicted to cookies. No food triggers compulsive overeating to the same degree as drug addiction.It is true that consuming high-calorie foods in large quantities can lead to weight gain. Some people indeed struggle with controlling their food intake. However, it is also important to recognize that a certain level of attraction to food is necessary for survival. Unlike drug misuse, which serves no beneficial purpose, eating is essential for life. The human inclination toward calorie-dense foods rich in sugar and fat was once a vital survival mechanism. Misusing the term “addiction” can lead to the misconception that overeating is entirely beyond personal control. Yet, no food has such an overpowering level of addictiveness. It is time to move beyond the misuse of the word “addiction” in discussions about food.