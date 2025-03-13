Thursday's fortune: Balance of luck and caution
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay active but don’t push yourself too hard.
🔹 Success is within reach — keep up the momentum.
🔹 Handle tasks today rather than postponing them.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 A routine day — embrace the familiar.
🔹 Verify facts before believing everything you hear.
🔹 Invest in self-improvement instead of idling.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid grudges — negative emotions hold you back.
🔹 Being overly kind may lead to being taken advantage of.
🔹 Stay cautious to prevent accidents or injuries.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Nostalgia may cloud your judgment—stay present.
🔹 Avoid financial risks — think twice before lending or borrowing.
🔹 Listen to your body — don’t overextend yourself.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Love | 🧭 North
🔹 A heartfelt conversation will strengthen bonds.
🔹 Love and kindness will bring warmth to your day.
🔹 A romantic spark may surprise you.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Joy will come easily — embrace it.
🔹 Work will feel rewarding and fulfilling.
🔹 Take time to enjoy the little things in life.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Let your passion drive you forward.
🔹 Confidence will turn opportunities into success.
🔹 Productivity is high — make the most of it.
🐏 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Old friends or traditions may bring comfort today.
🔹 Collaboration will lead to personal growth.
🔹 A relaxing activity will help you recharge.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t let envy cloud your perspective.
🔹 Stay out of unnecessary conflicts.
🔹 Focus on your own journey — comparison steals joy.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Teamwork will lead to great results.
🔹 Responsibilities may increase, but so will rewards.
🔹 Strengthen your connections — they’ll benefit you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 The middle path is often the best choice.
🔹 A slow, steady approach will bring success.
🔹 Stay positive — sincerity goes a long way.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect exciting news or pleasant surprises.
🔹 Productivity will bring a sense of accomplishment.
🔹 Keep working hard — good things are coming.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
