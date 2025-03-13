Kia Tigers Manager Lee Bum-ho talks league pressures, eyes repeat championship
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 14:23
Kia Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho isn't the type to pay much attention to media hype surrounding his KBO club, and that is probably a good thing for his mental health.
The Tigers captured the 2024 Korean Series title in Lee's first season as manager. While other contenders made some big offseason signings, the Tigers are still considered a heavy title favorite in 2025. They will try to become the first team to repeat as the Korean Series champions since the 2015-2016 Doosan Bears.
When asked about the Tigers' status as the Korean Series front-runners, Lee admitted on Thursday that he does feel the pressure that comes with such expectations.
“I don't think too deeply about those things, though,” Lee told reporters at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, before taking on the Bears in a preseason game. “I feel there is no one team that can dominate the league, and there is also not one doormat that everyone can beat with ease. I think there is a lot of parity in our league.”
Lee pointed to several games last season where small plays ended up making big differences on the scoreboard.
“You still have to go out there and play. Otherwise, we won't know how the season will play out,” Lee added. “I don't think we're going to cruise to first place just because we have a talented roster.”
Lee does have plenty of talent on his hand, led by the reigning league MVP, Kim Do-yeong.
Kim batted leadoff early last season before moving down to the No. 3 spot. Lee said Kim will primarily bat from the No. 3 hole this year.
“I think having him in that spot is a big key for us. He will have some speedy runners hitting ahead of him, and he can really make things happen with his bat,” the manager said. “Throughout last season, I felt it was more important to score a run or two at a time in key spots than to score four or five runs at once. And I think we can put together a lineup that can do just that.”
The preseason goes until next Tuesday, and the regular season will begin March 22. Lee announced James Naile, the 2024 league ERA king, as his Opening Day starter.
Naile, who pitched to a 2.53 ERA in 2024, is scheduled to make his exhibition season debut Friday.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
