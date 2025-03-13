New Kia Tigers slugger trying to shake off spring struggles

In the midst of a sluggish spring in his first year in the KBO, Kia Tigers infielder Patrick Wisdom is trying to take a "glass half-full" approach."I'm just saving all my hits for the year. That's the way I think of it," Wisdom told Yonhap on Thursday in an interview before a preseason game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. He arrived in the nation's capital batting 1-for-10 in four games with three strikeouts, and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's game."I think it's more important to go up there seeing the Korean pitcher, seeing what their ball does," Wisdom continued. "But also, I can't lose track of being aggressive and being on the attack at the plate. I've found myself kind of getting really passive when I'm trying to see pitches but now just kind of figure out being aggressive is better."Wisdom said he had found some tangible cause for optimism, too, his low hit total notwithstanding."I feel like I've seen a ton of pitches and I'm getting used to how they're pitching," he said. "I've seen a lot of offspeed (pitches). I feel like I haven't chased much so that's a good positive to take. I feel like the biggest theme is taking the positives away from each at-bat. It may not be a hit but I can walk back to the dugout with some positive and something to take for the next one."Wisdom is one of the most accomplished former big leaguers to arrive in the KBO in recent years. In 2021, he led the Chicago Cubs with 28 home runs despite playing in only 106 games and logging 338 at-bats. That team featured more established stars such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez.Wisdom once again led the Cubs in 2022 with 25 home runs and followed that up with 23 more dingers in just 97 games in 2023.Wisdom failed to match that level of production in 2024, managing only eight homers in 75 games. He was non-tendered by the Cubs after that season, and Wisdom decided then to take his talent to Korea.He said there had been "whispers through my agent" in the past that an opportunity in Korea or Japan might open up. When the Tigers made him an offer, Wisdom said he "jumped on it, just knowing the opportunity was right.""I've played with a few guys that have played over here and they have great things to say about it," Wisdom said. "They say it's really fun baseball and it's good baseball, too, so don't think that you're going over there with bad baseball because it's really good baseball. I've been super aware of that. And the players over here are incredible."Some of those incredible players are Wisdom's teammates with the Tigers, the 2024 Korean Series champions. The group includes the reigning league MVP Kim Do-yeong, perennial All-Star Na Sung-bum, and veteran designated hitter Choi Hyoung-woo, the KBO's all-time RBI leader with 1,651. Wisdom referred to him as "Big Choi," one of the team's veterans who can share the offensive burden with Wisdom."I could go through the whole lineup and think I don't have to carry this lineup. This is a good team," Wisdom said. "I don't have to be the guy to hit a home run every single time. So that's definitely relieved some pressure for sure."Wisdom said he'd been asked numerous times about his statistical goal for the season. He was once quoted as saying he will try to hit 45 homers to match the number on his jersey.On Thursday, though, Wisdom said he will not try to get caught up in numbers."I just let it come as it will and I think that'll be the best course, just to let them happen," he said. "Once I start trying, it doesn't really happen. I will relax and go out there and let it show."Yonhap