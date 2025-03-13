Gwangju FC stun Vissel Kobe 3-0 to reach ACLE quarterfinals for first time
Gwangju FC secured a historic spot in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) quarterfinals on Wednesday, defeating Vissel Kobe 3-0 in the second leg of the round of 16, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
The K League club displayed strong attacking play at Gwangju World Cup Stadium, overcoming a two-goal deficit to force extra time and reach their first ACLE quarterfinals in their first tournament appearance.
Gwangju were relentless early on, troubling Kobe's penalty area multiple times, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute when Park Jeong-in headed in a free-kick.
A crucial second goal came late in the game, with Jasir Asani converting a penalty in the 85th minute to level the aggregate score.
Asani delivered again in extra time, firing a shot from outside the penalty area to seal the win in the 118th minute. The Albanian forward's brace not only secured Gwangju’s passage but also made him the leading scorer in this season’s ACLE with nine goals.
Asani’s impressive form mirrors his strong start to the 2025 K League 1 season, where he has already netted three goals in three games.
The victory marked Gwangju's first win over Kobe this season, following two 2-0 losses to the Japanese side in the league stage and the first leg of the round of 16.
Gwangju now stands as the sole K League representative in the ACLE, after both Ulsan Hyundai and Pohang Steelers were eliminated in the league stage.
With the ongoing ACLE and the K League 1 season underway, Gwangju faces a packed schedule. The ACLE quarterfinals are set for April 25-26, with Gwangju awaiting their next opponent.
The semifinals will follow from April 29-30, with the final scheduled for May 4 at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.
An ACLE season runs over two calendar years from September to the following May, while a K League campaign runs with a one-year calendar format running from February or March to November.
A potential ACLE title would be the club's highest achievement, as Gwangju has previously won K League 2 titles in 2019 and 2022. It would also be the first time a K League club has claimed the ACLE trophy since Ulsan in 2020.
Before the quarterfinals, Gwangju will face Gimcheon Sangmu in the K League 1 on Sunday.
