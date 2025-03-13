Skywalkers' Leonardo Leyva sets all-time V League scoring record with win over Bluefangs
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 15:02
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers outside hitter Leonardo Leyva became the all-time top scorer in the men’s V League on Wednesday after scoring his 6,637th point in a 3-0 win over the Daejeon Samsung Bluefangs.
Leyva registered 18 points alone at Chungmu Gymnasium in Daejeon as the top scorer of the game, breaking the previous all-time career record of 6,623 points by Park Chul-woo in the process.
Leyva’s historic milestone comes in his seventh V League season.
The Cuban outside hitter first stepped onto a V League court by joining the Blufangs on loan in the 2012-13 season, after which he spent two more seasons at the club.
He left the V League in 2015 to play elsewhere, continuing his career in multiple countries such as China and the United Arab Emirates before joining Ansan OK Savings Bank OKman in 2021 for his V League return.
After spending three seasons with OKman, he joined the Skywalkers ahead of this season, which saw the Cheonan club winning the V League title.
Leyva has been a core part of the Skywalkers’ successful run this campaign, during which he has amassed 658 points as the second top scorer in the league and contributed to the team’s 16-game winning streak.
The veteran outside hitter can make more history with the Skywalkers this season, as the team is set to compete in the championship, where they can lift their third trophy of the 2024-25 season after the Korea Volleyball Federation Cup — a preseason tournament in which all V League teams compete — and league title.
The Skywalkers will face either the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos or the Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars, which will vie for a championship spot in the best-of-three playoffs starting on March 26. The best-of-five championship series will soon follow, starting on April 1.
