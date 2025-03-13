Austria's new government is stopping family reunions immediately for migrants

The new Austrian government said Wednesday that family reunion procedures for migrants will be immediately halted because the country is no longer able to absorb newcomers adequately.The measure is temporary and intended to ensure that those migrants who are already in the country can be better integrated, Chancellor Christian Stocker from the conservative Austrian People’s Party said.“Austria’s capacities are limited, and that is why we have decided to prevent further overloading,” Stocker said.The new measure means that migrants with so-called protected status — meaning they cannot be deported — are no longer allowed to bring family members still living in their home countries to Austria.The new three-party coalition made up of the People’s Party, the center-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos, has said that curbing migration is one of its top issues and vowed to implement strict new asylum rules.Official figures show that 7,762 people arrived in Austria last year as part of family reunion procedures for migrants. In 2023 the figure was 9,254. Most new arrivals were minors.Migrants who are still in the asylum process or have received a deportation order are not allowed in the first place to bring family members from their countries of origin.Most recent asylum-seekers came from Syria and Afghanistan, the Austrian chancellery said in a statement.The European Union country has 9 million inhabitants.Stocker said the measure was necessary because “the quality of the school system, integration and ultimately the security of our entire systems need to be protected — so that we do not impair their ability to function.”The government said it had already informed the EU of its new measures. It refused to say for how long it would put family reunions on hold.“Since last summer, we have succeeded in significantly reducing family reunification," Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said. "Now we are creating the legal basis to ensure this stop is sustainable.”All over the continent, governments have been trying to cut the number of migrants. The clampdown on migrants is a harsh turnaround from 10 years ago, when countries like Germany and Sweden openly welcomed more than 1 million migrants from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.Many communities and towns in other countries, such as Germany, also say they no longer have capacities to find shelter or homes for migrants.The EU is trying to keep more migrants from entering its 27-country bloc and move faster to deport those whose asylum procedures are rejected.On Tuesday, the EU unveiled a new migration proposal that envisions the opening of so-called “return hubs” to be set up in third countries to speed up the deportation for rejected asylum-seekers.So far, only 20 percent of people with a deportation order are effectively removed from EU territory, according to the European Commission.The commission has proposed a “European System for Returns" that will set a standard for all 27 members of the bloc and allow national authorities from one country to enforce deportation orders issued by another. Such rules were missing from the EU’s migration and asylum pact approved last year.AP