Banks' 2024 net income up 5.5% on decreased loan-loss reserves
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 10:18
Korean banks' combined net profit rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on a fall in reserves against soured loans and other issues, data showed Friday.
The combined net profit of 20 banks came to 22.4 trillion won ($15.4 billion), up 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income came to 59.3 trillion won last year, up 0.1 trillion won, or 0.2 percent, from a year earlier.
Noninterest income came to 6 trillion won, up 0.2 trillion won, or 2.9 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.
The banks set aside 6.9 trillion won in loan-loss reserves last year, down 3.1 trillion won, or 31 percent, from a year before.
The banks' return on assets ratio remained unchanged from a year earlier at 0.5 percent, while their return on equity ratio fell 0.08 percentage point to 7.8 percent.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)