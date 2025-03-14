 Banks' 2024 net income up 5.5% on decreased loan-loss reserves
Banks' 2024 net income up 5.5% on decreased loan-loss reserves

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 10:18
A person passes by a sign about a bank's loan programs on the exterior of a lender in Seoul on March 13. [NEWS1]

A person passes by a sign about a bank's loan programs on the exterior of a lender in Seoul on March 13. [NEWS1]

 
Korean banks' combined net profit rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on a fall in reserves against soured loans and other issues, data showed Friday.
 
The combined net profit of 20 banks came to 22.4 trillion won ($15.4 billion), up 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
 

Their interest income came to 59.3 trillion won last year, up 0.1 trillion won, or 0.2 percent, from a year earlier.
 
Noninterest income came to 6 trillion won, up 0.2 trillion won, or 2.9 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.
 
The banks set aside 6.9 trillion won in loan-loss reserves last year, down 3.1 trillion won, or 31 percent, from a year before.
 
The banks' return on assets ratio remained unchanged from a year earlier at 0.5 percent, while their return on equity ratio fell 0.08 percentage point to 7.8 percent.
 
 

Yonhap
