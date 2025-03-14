Foreign investors sell Korean stocks for seventh consecutive month in February

Foreign investors sold Korean stocks for the seventh consecutive month in February, data showed Friday.Offshore investors sold a net 2.83 trillion won ($1.95 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net sell-off of 687 billion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).After the sell-off, foreigners owned 704.1 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 26.5 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from Luxembourg were the top net seller of local stocks, net off-loading 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from the United States with 0.7 trillion won.Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 5.67 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, ending their two months of sell-offs.Their holdings of local bonds had come to 271.5 trillion won as of the end of February, accounting for 10.3 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.Yonhap