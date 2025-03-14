 Foreign investors sell Korean stocks for seventh consecutive month in February
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 10:27
Financial Supervisory Service headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Foreign investors sold Korean stocks for the seventh consecutive month in February, data showed Friday.
 
Offshore investors sold a net 2.83 trillion won ($1.95 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net sell-off of 687 billion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

After the sell-off, foreigners owned 704.1 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 26.5 percent of total market capitalization.
 
By country, investors from Luxembourg were the top net seller of local stocks, net off-loading 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from the United States with 0.7 trillion won.
 
Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 5.67 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, ending their two months of sell-offs.
 
Their holdings of local bonds had come to 271.5 trillion won as of the end of February, accounting for 10.3 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.
 
 

Yonhap
