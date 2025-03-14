Mirae holds ETF seminar in Mumbai, aims to expand footprint in subcontinent
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 14:18
- SHIN HA-NEE
Mirae Asset Global Investments held a seminar in Mumbai on its exchange-traded fund (ETF) businesses in India, the firm said Friday, as Mirae seeks to further expand its footing in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
The seminar, themed “New A.G.E.: The Future Ahead,” focused on the growth of Mirae Asset’s ETF businesses in India and its strategy going forward, with Mirae Asset founder and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo in attendance. Swarup Mohanty, CEO and Vice Chairman of Mirae Asset’s Indian operation, and Kim Young-hwan, Mirae Asset Global Investments’ innovation and global management division, were also present at the event.
Park cited ETF innovation, AI transition and the expansion in the private markets as the three key pillars of its Indian market strategy.
“Mirae Asset will actively introduce a variety of innovative ETFs while also enhancing market accessibility using the expansive network of Sharekhan, one of the largest securities firms in India,” said Park.
Mirae Asset also aims to utilize AI technology in developing new ETF products, and increase investments into startups, private equities and investment banking.
Mirae Asset’s Indian unit had $23 billion under management as of the end of 2024, the ninth-largest asset manager in the country. The firm launched various ETFs in India, including Mirae Asset Nifty EV & New Age Automotive and Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing.
