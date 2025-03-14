 Samsung SDI to raise 2 trillion won via stock offering
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung SDI to raise 2 trillion won via stock offering

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 09:37
A battery Samsung SDI currently invents [SASMUNG SDI]

A battery Samsung SDI currently invents [SASMUNG SDI]

 
Samsung SDI, a major Korean battery maker, announced on Friday that it would sell stock to raise 2 trillion won ($1.37 billion). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
 
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.82 million common shares at a price of 169,200 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
 

Related Article


Yonhap
tags Battery Solid Battery

More in Industry

McDonald's Korea to increase prices of 20 items next week

Samsung SDI to raise 2 trillion won via stock offering

DP passes bill mandating shareholder protections, PPP urges veto

Korea urged to work with Japan on birthrates, AI, immigration at KITA conference

Global brands, buyers gather for Seoul Indie Beauty Show

Related Stories

Posco Holdings invests in Taiwanese ProLogium Technology

Samsung SDI sets up solid-state battery line

Top battery makers' market share drops to lowest level in four years

Korea needs to source battery materials on its own

U.S. patent body throws out SK challenge against LG
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)