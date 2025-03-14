Samsung SDI to raise 2 trillion won via stock offering
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 09:37
Samsung SDI, a major Korean battery maker, announced on Friday that it would sell stock to raise 2 trillion won ($1.37 billion). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.82 million common shares at a price of 169,200 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)