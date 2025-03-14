Homeplus CEOs apologize, ask for understanding as payments are processed

Battery makers raise cash to fund U.S. investments in Trump's 'America First' era

Samsung's reliance on others for smartphone processors takes bite out of bottom line

Celltrion to cancel $140M in treasury shares

Related Stories

Sixth Korean Apple store to open in Hanam

Apple dethrones Samsung as No. 1 smartphone vendor for first time in history

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung (KOR)

As phone sales peak, smartwatches are getting attention

Samsung to supply Apple with OLED panels for tablets, laptops by 2026