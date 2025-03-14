Japanese translator of Han Kang's 'We Do Not Part' wins Yomiuri Prize for Literature
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 12:53
- LEE JIAN
Japanese poet and translator of Han Kang's "We Do Not Part" (2021), Saito Mariko, received the Yomiuri Prize for Literature, announced the Literature Translation Institute of Korea on Thursday.
She won in the Research and Translation category, one of the six permanent sections of the award,
Established by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper in 1948, the Yomiuri Prize is considered one of the most prestigious Japanese literary prizes. This year marked the event's 76th ceremony, and it celebrated books published in Japan between November 2023 and November 2024.
Born in 1960 in Niigata, Japan, Saito began studying Korean while participating in a Korea-Japan student group during her archaeology studies at Meiji University’s Department of History. In 1991, she came to Seoul to study abroad at Yonsei University and Ewha Womans University’s language institutes. In 1993, she published "Entry," a poetry collection written in Korean without translation.
Other Korean books that she has translated into Japanese include "The Dwarf" (1978) by Cho Se-hui, "Castella" (2005) by Park Min-gyu and "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" (2016) by Cho Nam-ju.
