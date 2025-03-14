창작자의 꿈일까 악몽일까? 한국 웹툰 판도 바꾸는 AI 혁명
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 08:00
Creator’s dream or legal nightmare? AI revolution changes the game in Korea’s webtoon industry
창작자의 꿈일까 악몽일까? 한국 웹툰 판도 바꾸는 AI 혁명
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Korea led a revolution in the comics genre when in the early 2000s, authors switched from pen and paper to tablets and mobile screens, beginning the webtoon scene in an infinite online space. Two decades later, webtoons stand at the forefront of the battle between human creativity and AI technology, in a space that may signal the biggest transformation in not just comics — but art as a whole.
infinite: 무한한
forefront: 중심, 가장 중요한 위치
signal: 신호
transformation: 변화
2000년대 초 한국은 만화 장르의 혁명을 주도했다. 작가들이 펜과 종이를 태블릿과 모바일 화면 작업 방식을 전환해 무한한 온라인 공간에서 웹툰이 시작되었다. 그리고 20년이 지난 지금 웹툰은 인간의 창의성과 AI 기술 사이 벌어지는 치열한 전쟁 중심에 서 있으며 이는 단순히 만화만이 아니라 예술 전반에 걸쳐 가장 큰 변화를 알리는 신호일지도 모른다.
A genre born for the internet, bred by smartphone culture and sharpened by the rising popularity of video streaming platforms with audiences always yearning for a well-made story, webtoons provide a fertile environment for AI services to thrive.
sharpen: 단련하다
yearn for: 갈망하다
fertile: 비옥한
thrive: 번창하다, 성장하다
인터넷에서 태어나 스마트폰 문화가 키우고 완성도 높은 스토리를 항상 갈구하는 소비자가 있는 스트리밍 플랫폼의 인기로 단련된 장르다. 웹툰은 AI 서비스가 성장할 수 있는 비옥한 토양을 제공한다.
From simple illustrations to story writing and content piracy detection, a wider range of services have been popping up since the late 2010s from tech companies both big and small, as opposed to other culture sectors where the development or use of generative AI has been slow or experimental at best.
piracy: 저작권 침해
detection: 감지
experimental: 실험적인
at best: 기껏해야
단순한 일러스트레이션부터 스토리 작성, 저작권 침해 불법 콘텐트 감지까지, AI 기술은 2010년대 후반부터 급속도로 발전해 대기업과 스타트업 모두 다양한 서비스를 쏟아냈다. 이는 다른 문화 산업에선 생성형 AI 기술의 발전이나 활용이 더디거나 기껏해야 실험적인 수준에 머물러 있는 것과는 대조적이다.
But it’s not entirely easy for the webtoon industry either. While there are tech companies developing newer, better AI services designed to assist human creators and webtoonists secretly using the tool to refine their work, conservative creators and consumers stand against the idea of allowing nonhumans to invade the artistic field.
entirely: 전적으로, 통째로
refine: 개선하다
conservative: 보수적인
하지만 웹툰 산업이라고 AI 기술을 다 쉽게 받아들이는 것은 아니다. 테크 기업 중 인간 창작자를 돕기 위한 새롭고 더 나은 AI 서비스를 개발하는 테크 기업도 있고, 웹툰 작가 중 일부는 작품 개선에 몰래 AI를 활용하기도 한다. 하지만 보수적인 창작자와 소비자는 비인간적인 요소가 예술 분야를 침범할 수 있다는 생각에 강한 반감을 보인다.
As the country’s first AI law takes effect next year and social attitudes remain strongly against the idea of robot creation, society may be seeing the dawn of a longer, larger battle between humans and their new, intelligent competitor.
take effect: 시행하다
see the dawn: 서광을 보다, 시작을 목격하다
한국 첫 AI 관련 법이 내년 시행되고 AI 창작물에 대한 사회적 거부감도 여전히 강한 상황에서 사회는 인간과 새로 부상한 지능적인 경쟁자 사이 길고도 거대한 전쟁의 시작을 목격하게 될지도 모른다.
The usage of AI tools in webtoons became a major trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when online content creation and consumption saw exponential growth due to social distancing guidelines that kept people bored at home.
consumption: 소비
exponential: 기하급수적인, 폭발적인
웹툰 산업에서 AI 도구 활용이 거대한 흐름으로 본격화 된 것은 사회적 거리두기 지침으로 사람들이 집에 갇혀 지루해 하면서 온라인 콘텐트 제작과 소비가 폭발적으로 증가한 코로나19 유행병 시기였다.
WRITTEN BY YOON SO-YEON AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
