Pacific paradise Saipan goes all in on Korean visitors looking to escape the grind
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 08:00
- YOON SO-YEON
SAIPAN — Shades of forest green and sea blue compliment tourist-friendly activities designed to get the best of nature’s wonders. And it’s only a little over four hours from Korea.
For the typical Korean struggling with high stress, the laid-back Pacific Island culture of Saipan provides the best experience ever. Not only is the plane ride just 4 hours and 20 minutes from Incheon International Airport, but it’s almost possible to tour the whole island without ever having to speak English because it is so good at hosting its guests.
Part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Saipan has gone all in on attracting Korean guests after witnessing 70 percent of its total 2024 visitor count taken up by Koreans. The location, the friendly locals and the Korean businesses located on the island make it the optimal spot for travelers both new and experienced. Mothers can even seek a monthlong stay at a local school for their children to learn English.
Every little corner of the island has a Korean touch to it.
Three of the largest hotel and resort franchises — Kensington Hotel Saipan, Coral Ocean and Pacific Islands Club (PIC) — are run by the Micronesia Resort Inc. (MRI), a subsidiary of Korean hotel and resort company E-Land Park. Members of SK Telecom can get discounts at local markets, and the snack bar at Managaha Island even sells the famed Hangang ramyeon for hungry tourists. One of the most popular cafes in town is Ohas, a franchise also run by MRI, and the largest snorkeling and diving agencies of The Grotto cave is run by a Korean.
“The Korean tourist market is a primary market,” Arnold Palacios, the governor of Saipan, said during a press conference held on March 5 at the Kensington Hotel Saipan to brief Korean journalists on Saipan’s latest tourist strategies.
“We need to grow it, and we need to sustain it, and we want to nurture this market. There is no question about it,” he continued. “Korea is the most vibrant and sustained tourist market that we have. It has been rough, but we are resilient people, and we are going to pick ourselves up to do whatever is necessary.”
The surge in Korean tourists began in 2017, before which Chinese tourists were the vast majority. Korean travelers then became the new focus for the tourist destination, and it even partnered up with the Korean government in 2021, mid-pandemic, to sign a “travel bubble” deal, which exempted vaccinated travelers from the quarantine that was mandated back then.
There were 192,178 Korean travelers to Saipan in 2019, and the number decreased by 17 percent to 159,315 in 2023 when travel restrictions were lifted. It increased by 12 percent to 177,943 in 2024 — but the Mariana Visitors Authority (MVA) aims for higher.
“Korea is our largest visitor arrivals to the CNMI, and we are proud of the deep connections that we share, not just through tourism, but through the many Korean families and business owners who are part of our community and will call the CNMI home,” said Jamika Taijeron, general manager of the MVA.
“We have launched a marketing campaign titled, ‘This is the Marianas,’ just specifically for the Korean market, to introduce our islands to everyone in Korea. While you’re here, you will feel just at home with the kind and friendly people. The short 4 hours makes it convenient to travel that can attract families and even seniors.”
The island offers activities, such as snorkeling, parasailing and diving for the younger, active travelers, and golfing and relaxing massages for those looking for a more peaceful experience. But the island is also perfect for the parents who are seeking respite, as well as a fun and educational experience for their children.
As the closest American territory to Korea, Saipan is rising as the go-to country for parents to have their kids experience a month or two at a local private school to learn English over the Korean vacation period. Some resorts also offer English classes and take care of children from morning to evening, with certified personnel playing with them in English.
“We have a package for literally anyone,” said Dennis Seo, the executive managing director at E-Land Global Hotels and Resorts.
“You can have your children learn English at the kids cafe all day while couples go golfing. We also have a new Run & Fun package for the active runners who can get a special experience while exercising on the island. We are seeking to develop more new package deals and programs to meet the needs of diverse travelers.”
