Beethoven, Tolstoy and the ‘Kreutzer Sonata’ (KOR)

In 1804, when Beethoven composed the “Kreutzer Sonata” (1889), his primary concern was the emancipation of the piano. He elevated what had long been relegated to a mere “accompanying” instrument, placing it on equal footing with the solo violin. Before the sonic world Beethoven unveiled, conventional notions of instrumental hierarchy lost their place.Eighty-five years later, Tolstoy drew upon Beethoven’s masterpiece as the thematic foundation for his novella “The Kreutzer Sonata.” Imagine a spirit that longs for freedom, much like Beethoven’s liberated piano. But what happens when societal conventions suppress that longing? In music, an omnipotent composer may skillfully orchestrate harmony between freedom and order, but can the same be said for a world riddled with absurdity and injustice?At the heart of the story lies a brutal crime of passion. A husband murders his wife, an amateur pianist, who had been enjoying chamber music sessions with a violinist. There was nothing illicit between them — only a shared solace in music, a means to escape the monotony of married life. Yet, when the husband sees an expression of ecstasy on his wife’s face, one he himself had never witnessed before, jealousy ignites within him. Like a musician caught in the momentum of a rising crescendo, his rage intensifies, culminating in an act of violence.Had it been Mozart, perhaps disaster could have been averted. But Kreutzer is no tame composition. It demands fervent engagement, a spontaneous exchange of musical ideas. Its technical challenges are enough to set the body ablaze with passion. Yet no matter how much the music might have fanned the flames of jealousy, lurking beneath it all was selfishness — the inability to empathize, the blind insistence on one’s own freedom at the expense of another’s. Tolstoy borrowed Beethoven’s sonata to deliver a scathing critique of a patriarchal society’s ugliness.Another generation later, in 1923, Czech composer Leos Janacek turned his thoughts to the ill-fated woman. Through the medium of a string quartet, he gave voice to her despair. Amid fleeting romantic melodies and simple folk rhythms, one can hear the scraping of bows against strings — a sound of mourning. Listen closely: It is a requiem. A cry that was never allowed to be heard, the voice of an unhealed wound, of a pain that found no sympathy.1804년, 베토벤이 ‘크로이처’ 소나타를 작곡했을 때, 그의 관심사는 피아노의 해방에 있었다. 뒤에 머무르던 ‘반주’ 악기를 솔로 바이올린과 대등한 파트너로 끌어올린 것이다. 베토벤이 열어 놓은 음향의 신세계 앞에서 구태의연한 역할론은 설 자리를 잃었다.그런데 85년 뒤, 톨스토이는 베토벤의 걸작을 소설의 소재로 활용한다.(중편 ‘크로이처 소나타’) ‘베토벤의 피아노’처럼 자유를 꿈꾸는 어떤 정신이 있다고 하자. 그런데 사회의 통념이 이를 억압한다면? 음악에서야 전능한 작곡가가 지혜롭게 자유와 조화를 실현하겠지만, 부조리가 팽배한 사회에서도 그런 일이 가능할까.사건은 잔혹한 치정 살인극이다. 한 남편이 어느 바이올리니스트와 합주를 즐기던 아마추어 피아니스트 아내를 살해한 것이다. 물론 그 둘 사이엔 아무 일도 없었다. 누구나 느끼는 부부생활의 권태를 음악으로 달랬을 뿐이다. 그러나 아내에게서 자신은 한 번도 본 적 없는 황홀한 표정이 떠오르자 질투가 무섭게 타오른다. 마치 크레센도를 타는 연주자처럼 그는 강도를 점점 높이며 여인을 구타한다.차라리 모차르트였다면 파국을 피했으리라. 하지만 ‘크로이처’는 얌전한 작품이 아니다. 적극적인 응답을, 함께 악상을 만들어가는 자발성을 요구한다. 몸을 달아오르게 할 만큼 난도도 높다. 그러나 아무리 음악이 질투에 불을 붙였더라도 그 속에는 공감 능력을 잃고 내 몫의 자유만을 말하는 이기심이 숨어 있다. 톨스토이는 베토벤을 빌려와 가부장 사회의 추함을 통렬하게 고발한 것이다.다시 한 세대가 지난 1923년, 체코의 작곡가 야나체크는 그 불행한 여인을 떠올린다. 현악 사중주 형식을 빌려 그녀의 절망한 마음에 목소리를 빌려준다. 짧은 낭만적 선율, 민속적 리듬 사이로 긁히는 소리가 난다. 들어라, 그것은 애도다. 차마 꺼내 놓지 못한 아우성, 공감받지 못한 이의 영영 아물지 않는 상처의 목소리다.