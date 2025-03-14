Will Commercial Act amendment bring 'flood of litigation'? (KOR)

Related Article DP passes bill mandating shareholder protections, PPP urges veto

Despite fierce opposition from the business community, the National Assembly passed an amendment to the Commercial Act yesterday, spearheaded by the opposition party. The revised law expands the fiduciary duty of board of directors from serving solely “the company” to also include “the company and its shareholders” while mandating the introduction of electronic shareholder meetings. The People Power Party (PPP), which either opposed or abstained from the vote, has since announced plans to request a veto from Acting President Choi Sang-mok.The opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party(DP), pushed through the amendment under the banner of enhancing “K-Value,” arguing that addressing the so-called “Korea Discount” — the persistent undervaluation of the Korean stock market — requires reforming corporate governance, which is heavily concentrated in the hands of major shareholders, and strengthening the rights of minority investors. The DP has officially adopted this initiative as part of its policy agenda.With the amendment’s passage, listed companies are now bracing for significant repercussions. While the objective of strengthening shareholder rights is understandable, the vague language surrounding “fiduciary duty to shareholders” raises the risk of increased litigation. By broadening the fiduciary duty of directors (Article 382-3 of the Commercial Act) to explicitly include shareholders, corporate executives may find themselves facing lawsuits simply because “the stock price fell.” Legal experts predict that while courts are unlikely to uphold such claims, the mere prospect of litigation could burden executives and create an environment of excessive caution, where decision-makers prioritize risk aversion over strategic investment, ultimately compromising competitiveness.Efforts to enhance corporate governance and transparency are, in principle, welcome; provided they contribute to improving corporate competitiveness. Even Lee Bok-hyun, Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service, has voiced concerns, stating, “Reverting discussions on enhancing shareholder value back to square one is utterly unacceptable. I will oppose the ruling party’s veto request, even at the risk of my position.” This underscores the urgency of boosting shareholder value. Meanwhile, the nation’s eight leading economic organizations have proposed amending the Capital Markets Act as an alternative. Their argument is that rather than modifying the Commercial Act, which could disrupt overall corporate management, introducing targeted regulations under the Capital Markets Act would be a more precise and effective approach to protecting minority shareholders.For years, the business community has warned that the existing special misappropriation crime (Article 622 of the Commercial Act) already imposes excessive legal liability on executives, as management members can face prosecution if they are deemed to have caused financial harm to their company. The addition of an ambiguous “fiduciary duty to shareholders” clause may unleash a wave of lawsuits, further stifling corporate management. The number of domestic companies targeted by activist funds seeking short-term gains continues to rise annually. Subjecting companies to excessive litigation burdens is inconsistent with global standards and could discourage corporate investment and job creation. Efforts to enhance shareholder value should not come at the cost of exposing Korean companies to opportunistic speculators.재계의 강력한 반발에도 야당 주도로 상법 개정안이 어제 국회 본회의에서 통과됐다. 개정안은 이사가 충실해야 하는 대상을 ‘회사’에서 ‘회사와 주주’로 넓히고, 전자주주총회 도입 의무화 등을 담았다. 이날 개정안 표결에 반대·기권 투표한 국민의힘은 당 차원에서 최상목 대통령 권한대행에게 재의요구권(거부권)을 요청하기로 했다.민주당을 비롯한 야당이 상법 개정안을 강행한 것은 명분상 ‘K밸류업’이다. ‘코리아 디스카운트’(한국 증시의 고질적 저평가 현상)를 해소하려면 대주주에게 집중된 기업 지배구조를 개선하고 소액주주 권한을 강화해야 한다는 것이다. 민주당은 이런 취지로 상법 개정을 당론으로 채택해 왔다.상법 개정안 통과로 국내 기업들은 비상이 걸렸다. 문제는 주주 권익 강화라는 취지는 좋지만 ‘주주에 대한 충실 의무’ 규정이 모호해 기업의 소송 리스크가 커졌다는 점이다. 이사의 충실 의무(상법 제382조의 3)가 주주로 넓어지다 보니 단지 “주가가 떨어졌다”는 이유만으로도 기업 경영진이 소송을 당할 여지가 생겼다. 전문가들은 이 경우 법원이 인정할 가능성은 작겠지만 소송이 걸리는 자체만으로 경영에는 큰 부담이 된다. 소송을 피하기 위해 기업 경영진이 과감한 도전보다는 현상 유지에 치중해 투자 타이밍을 놓치고 아예 경쟁력을 상실할 우려도 나온다.대주주에게 집중된 지배구조를 더 투명하게 하려는 취지 자체는 문제될 게 없다. 기업의 경쟁력이 높아진다면 환영할 일이다. 이복현 금융감독원장조차 “주주가치 제고와 관련한 논의를 원점으로 돌리는 형태의 의사 결정은 도저히 수용할 수 없다. (여당의 거부권 주장에는) 직을 걸고서라도 반대한다”고 밝혔다. 그만큼 주주 가치 제고의 필요성이 절실한 것은 현실이다. 경제 8단체도 소액주주 이익 보호를 위한 대안으로 자본시장법 개정을 제안했다. 기업 경영 전반에 차질을 불러올 수 있는 상법 개정 대신 실질적인 주주 보호는 자본시장법에 핀셋 규제를 도입하는 것이 적절하다는 의견이다.특히 재계는 특별배임죄(상법 제622조)만 해도 회사에 손해를 끼쳤다는 이유로 경영진 누구든 걸면 걸리게 돼 있어 경영진에 대한 책임이 이미 과도하다는 호소를 해 왔다. 여기에 모호하기 짝이 없는 ‘주주에 대한 충실의무’까지 얹으면 기업 경영은 위축될 가능성이 크다. 최근 단기차익을 노린 행동주의 펀드의 표적이 된 국내 기업은 해마다 급증하는 추세다. 기업이 소송 남발에 시달리는 부담을 키우는 것은 글로벌 스탠더드에도 맞지 않고, 기업 투자와 고용 의욕을 오히려 꺾을 수 있다는 지적에 귀를 기울여야 한다. 밸류업을 하려다 우리 기업을 투기꾼들의 먹잇감으로 던져주는 우를 범해서는 안 된다.