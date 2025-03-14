Choi Min-hwan, Yulhee to battle in court over child custody after failed mediation
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 12:53
Divorced K-pop stars Yulhee and Choi Min-hwan are heading to court over child custody, alimony and asset division.
According to legal experts on Friday, the mediation attempt brought forward by Yulhee over child custody, as well as alimony and asset division, failed to reach an agreement on March 12. The two are expected to proceed with a formal lawsuit.
Yulhee, 27, whose legal name is Kim Yul-hee, and Choi, 32, married in 2018 and had one son and twin daughters. They got divorced in 2023. Choi got child custody of all three children.
In a YouTube video last October, Kim claimed that Choi engaged in prostitution and sexually harassed her. Choi's alleged sex offenses were investigated but the police closed the case in November due to insufficient evidence.
Choi has since suspended all his TV appearances, including in reality show "The Return of Superman" (2013-) where he appeared with his children to feature his life as a single dad.
Kim debuted as a member of girl group Laboum in 2014, known for songs like "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Pit-A-Pat" (2014) and "Winter Story" (2016). She exited the group in 2017 and married Choi a year later. She has since sporadically appeared on reality TV shows, and also runs her own YouTube channel. Earlier this year, she signed with a new agency, Highbeam Studio, and has been cast as the female lead in the web drama "My Partner is a Devil" (translated).
Choi debuted as a drummer in the rock boy band FT Island in 2007, which is known for songs such as "Love Sick" (2007), "I Hope" (2009), "Severely" (2012) and "I Wish" (2012).
