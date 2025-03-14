(G)I-DLE teases new music to be released Monday
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 13:21
- SHIN MIN-HEE
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is set to release music on Monday at 6 p.m., the girl group’s agency Cube Entertainment said Friday.
The surprise announcement was made through a teaser image on the group’s social media channels.
The image depicts a picture of a radio that is tucked under a windshield wiper on top of a car window.
The teaser did not provide additional details on whether the release is a single or an album. The title was also not revealed.
(G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 and is known for hit songs “Latata” (2018), “Lion” (2019), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Super Lady” (2024). The group is comprised of five members: Minnie, Miyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Soyeon, who is also well-known for producing the group’s songs.
(G)I-DLE also recently took home the Artist of the Year prize at the Hanteo Music Awards last month.
