 (G)I-DLE teases new music to be released Monday
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 13:21
(G)I-DLE poses on the red carpet during SBS's ″Gayo Daejeon″ at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25, 2024. [NEWS1]

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is set to release music on Monday at 6 p.m., the girl group’s agency Cube Entertainment said Friday.
 
The surprise announcement was made through a teaser image on the group’s social media channels.
 

Teaser image for (G)I-DLE's upcoming music release on March 17 [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

The image depicts a picture of a radio that is tucked under a windshield wiper on top of a car window.
 
The teaser did not provide additional details on whether the release is a single or an album. The title was also not revealed.
 
(G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 and is known for hit songs “Latata” (2018), “Lion” (2019), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Super Lady” (2024). The group is comprised of five members: Minnie, Miyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Soyeon, who is also well-known for producing the group’s songs.
 
(G)I-DLE also recently took home the Artist of the Year prize at the Hanteo Music Awards last month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
