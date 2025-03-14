Le Sserafim holds 'Hot' EP showcase — in pictures

Girl group Le Sserafim poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim held a showcase on Friday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul ahead of the release of its fifth EP, “Hot.”
The five-member group — Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae — performed the lead track “Hot” and introduced the album to the media.
“Hot” arrives nearly seven months after “Crazy,” released in August 2024, and completes a trilogy that also includes the EP “Easy” from February of the same year. The album features five tracks, including the title track “Hot,” which marks the first time Le Sserafim explores the theme of love, along with B-sides "Born Fire," "Come Over," "Ash" and "So Cynical [Badum].”
The group is also preparing for its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” which kicks off with its Seoul concerts on April 19 and 20 at Inspire Arena in Incheon.
“We didn’t get to tour with the trilogy, so I think people can look forward to a very different set list for the concerts,” Huh said. “There could also be rearrangements, but I won’t say more.”
“Hot” was officially released on Friday at 1 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as Le Sserafim posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Girl group Le Sserafim poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Sakura poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Sakura poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Huh Yun-jin poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Huh Yun-jin poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Kazuha poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Kazuha poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae poses for photos during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Le Sserafim performs lead track “Hot” during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Le Sserafim answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 14 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its fifth EP “Hot.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)