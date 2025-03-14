Mourners pay respects to late singer Wheesung at memorial altar
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 17:08 Updated: 14 Mar. 2025, 17:12
- KIM JI-YE
A mourner pays respect to late singer Choi Whee-sung at his memorial altar set up at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on Friday.
It has been four days since the singer was found dead at the age of 43. His funeral procession will begin on Sunday and his body will be moved to the Gwangneung Memorial Park in Pocheon, Gyeonggi.
Choi, also known by his stage name Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Monday.
An autopsy on the late singer took place Wednesday morning. However, the National Forensic Service told police that the late singer's cause of death is unknown.
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).
