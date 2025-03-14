 Stray Kids to celebrate 7th anniversary with special content and events
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 11:06
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Stray Kids is set to celebrate the upcoming seventh anniversary of its debut with a series of events and content.
 
The boy band debuted on March 25, 2018. 
 

A schedule released by JYP Entertainment outlining the events and content celebrating Stray Kids' seventh anniversary since its debut. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
In a calendar-themed schedule released by the band’s agency, JYP Entertainment, on Friday, Stray Kids will release four brand-new tracks, teaser images, behind-the-scenes footage, vlogs and more every day starting Friday until April 2.  
 
Stray Kids will release the digital single “Mixtape: dominATE” on March 21, featuring the lead track “Giant (Korean Ver.)” along with other duets: Changbin and I.N, Han and Felix, Bang Chan and Hyunjin, and finally, Lee Know and Seungmin.  
 
On April 20 and 25, the members will hold livestreams to celebrate Hyunjin’s birthday and the band’s seventh anniversary.
 
The band will continue its ongoing “dominATE” world tour in Santiago, Chile, on March 27 and 28, before traveling to Brazil, Peru and Mexico in April. The tour will span 22 cities in Latin America, North America, Japan and Europe until late July.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags stray kids k-pop

