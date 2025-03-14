Actor Kim Hieora to return to big screen in upcoming occult film
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 14 Mar. 2025, 17:12
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actor Kim Hieora, known for her role in Netflix's “The Glory” (2022-23), is set to return to the big screen in the occult film “The Savior” (translated) marking her first project in two years since allegations of school bullying emerged.
In the new film, she will play a single mother of a son, alongside actors Song Ji-hyo and Kim Byong-chul, according to her agency Gram Entertainment.
Directed by Shin Joon, the film tells the story of a family trying to escape a curse placed upon them at the cost of attaining a miracle they desperately desired.
“I am grateful to be part of a film that I truly wanted to join,” the actor said in a press release. “I gave my all to deliver a strong performance, so please look forward to it.”
The filming wrapped up recently, with a premiere scheduled for this year.
Kim made her debut in 2009 as a musical theater performer but began gaining public attention with her supporting role in Netflix’s popular series “The Glory.”
In September 2023, reports emerged that she was part of a school bullying gang in middle school in 2004. She denied all allegations, including theft, physical violence and verbal abuse, but acknowledged her role as a “bystander.” Since then, the actor has paused all her activities.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)