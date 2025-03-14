'Somebody,' 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Mickey 17' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Online criticism of late Kim Sae-ron, Wheesung reignites legal debate over defamation of deceased

Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' offers glimpse into the world of Korea's underground informants

Actor Kim Hieora to return to big screen in upcoming occult film

'The Solitary Gourmet' lead actor, director hopes new film fosters Korea-Japan cooperation

Related Stories

Adaptation of LGBTQ novel 'Love in the Big City' to premiere in Korea next month

Hope and hardship far from home: 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' shows a tapestry of humanity

'12.12: The Day' chosen unanimously as Korean entry for Academy Awards

Actor Koo Kyo-hwan hunts down Lee Je-hoon in new thriller 'Escape'

Movie '12.12: The Day' makes $1 million in North American market