Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' offers glimpse into the world of Korea's underground informants
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 15:03
- KIM JI-YE
When posters for "Yadang: The Snitch" began appearing ahead of its April 23 release, many Koreans assumed it was a politically charged film. After all, "yadang" in Korean means “opposition party.”
But according to director Hwang Byeong-gug, the term has another, far grittier meaning — one that plays an important role in Korea’s narcotics investigations.
“In the drug world, yadang refers to informants — those who provide law enforcement with information in exchange for money,” Hwang explained during a press conference in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
The term, he said, originated in Korea’s criminal underworld. Pickpocketing gangs would tip off police about their enemies, creating factions. Those who sided with the authorities were referred to as yadang, while those on the gangsters' side were called "yeodang," which means the "ruling party." The concept later seeped into Korea’s narcotics trade.
"They are somewhat like brokers in this field," he said.
Hwang’s new crime thriller follows one such yadang, as well as an ambitious prosecutor and a detective whose paths collide in the murky world of drug enforcement.
The film stars Kang Ha-neul as informant Lee Kang-su, while Yoo Hai-jin plays prosecutor Ku Kwan-hee, and Park Hae-joon portrays detective Oh Sang-jae. Ryu Kyung-soo and Chae Won-bin are also in the film. Director Hwang, who also served as an actor in “12.12: The Day” (2023) and “The Unjust” (2010), stays behind the camera for this project.
Hwang first encountered the concept of yadang through a news article in 2021. Intrigued by its little-known role in Korea's drug world, he embarked on extensive research, including interviews with former drug users. One person, he recalled, had seen their IQ drop to 65 due to prolonged drug abuse. Others were once top students who had turned to narcotics, believing the substances would enhance their focus.
The director learned about yadang in news articles in 2021 and found the subject compelling to explore on screen. The unfamiliarity of the topic also intrigued the actors, who were drawn to the film due to its fresh perspective.
Meeting these individuals helped him establish the foundation for his upcoming film. He wanted to "highlight the danger and severity of drug use" while still creating a film that would keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
The production also consulted with law enforcement, influencing the characterization of detective Oh Sang-jae. Unlike conventional portrayals of detectives, Oh’s wardrobe features bold and eye-catching patterns — an unusual but deliberate choice, according to Park, who is portraying the character. In fact, Hwang revealed that Sang-jae was inspired by a real-life detective currently working at the Seoul Gangdong Police Station, even including his unique sense of style.
“My character needed to be someone who makes people question whether he’s truly a detective or working in the underworld,” Park said.
The film boasts a cast of heavyweights, including two stars that have headlined films surpassing 10 million ticket sales. Park earned the title with “12.12: The Day” (2023), while Yoo achieved the feat with “King and the Clown” (2004), “Veteran” (2015), “Taxi Driver” (2017) and “Exhuma” (2024).
Park said he hopes "Yadang: The Snitch" will join that honorable list, adding that he envisions the film also evolving into a franchise.
“The director has a wealth of material on drug investigations,” Park said. “If this film does well, I can definitely see it turning into a series — with this one being Yadang 1, then followed by Yadang 2, 3 and so on."
