Korean-U.S. special warfare units combine forces for Freedom Shield exercise

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 14:53
South Korean special forces take part in a combined exercise with U.S. troops at the Special Warfare School in Gwangju, on March 13, 2025, in this photo provided by the Army. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]

South Korean and U.S. soldiers conducted combined special strike drills this week as part of an ongoing major allied exercise, the Republic of Korea Army said Friday.
 
Some 250 troops from the Army Special Warfare Command and the U.S. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade took part in the four-day drills that began Monday at the Special Warfare School in Gwangju, Gyeonggi. 
 
The drills, which mobilized 16 Korean and U.S. helicopters, including Chinooks and Black Hawks, focused on training troops to conduct special reconnaissance and strike operations at night, according to the Army.
 
The training took place in connection with the allies' annual Freedom Shield exercise that began Monday for an 11-day run. North Korea has long decried such combined exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, while the allies have maintained their drills are defensive in nature.
 
Yonhap
