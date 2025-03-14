 Korea's National Assembly speaker meets former U.S. House counterpart to discuss cooperation
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 15:13
Parliamentary Speaker Woo Won-shik, right, shakes hands with former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 14. [NEWS1]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik met with Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Korea and the United States.
 
"The Korea-U.S. relationship has a history of more than 70 years and is deeply connected through a comprehensive and strategic partnership," Woo said during the meeting at the National Assembly.
 
Woo reassured McCarthy that Korea is being "stably managed" in accordance with the Constitution despite the political turmoil triggered by the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law in December.
 
He also urged the allies to continue to work together not only on the security front but toward a broader comprehensive partnership.
 
During the meeting, McCarthy stressed that the relationship between Seoul and Washington is an unbreakable blood alliance forged by the sacrifice of both countries.
 
He also noted the new Donald Trump administration is well aware of the strong voices representing Korea within the U.S. Congress.
 
