 Chung-Ang University opens reading commons to foster student collaboration and creativity
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 17:55
Chung-Ang University president Park Sang-gue talks to students that attended an opening ceremony for the Reading Commons on March 11. [CHUNG-ANG UNIVERSITY]

Chung-Ang University president Park Sang-gue talks to students that attended an opening ceremony for the Reading Commons on March 11. [CHUNG-ANG UNIVERSITY]

 
Chung-Ang University announced on Friday the opening of its Reading Commons area at the Central Library, providing a space for students to study and engage in various activities.
 
The Reading Commons is on the second floor of the Central Library at the university’s Seoul campus in Dongjak District, southern Seoul. To celebrate the opening, the university hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, inviting students to explore the new space.
 

Equipped with desks and couches, the area offers students a place to study individually or meet in groups.
 
Though located within a library, the university plans to use the Reading Commons for more than just quiet study. It will also host events, such as exhibitions, music performances and all-night reading programs.
 
“The Reading Commons is designed to foster interdisciplinary education, reflecting diverse learning methods and recent cultural trends,” said Park Sang-gue, president of Chung-Ang University. “Our university aims to cultivate interdisciplinary talent, and we hope students will use the space to grow in an open and creative environment.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
